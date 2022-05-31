Maitland-Niles returns to Arsenal with a medal – What next?

The ongoing saga that is Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes to the end of another chapter as hhe has now confirmed that he is not being retained by Jose Mourinho’s Roma team.
Having failed to secure a place in Arsenal’s midfield and usually being played as a backup right-back, he tried a loan period at West Brom last season in midfield but that didn’t work out either. He returned to Arsenal but made it clear that he wanted to move on to get some game time, but Arteta turned him down, but let him go to Roma last January on a loan-to-buy option, where Jose Mourinho wanted him as a right-back.
But after starting only 8 games in Roma, but getting a winners medal in the Euro Conference League, it has now been confirmed by the player himself that Mourinho has decided against a permanent move and he will be coming back to the Emirates this summer.
View this post on Instagram
But what next for Ainsley, as he still has a year left on his Arsenal contract?
If Arteta keeps him at Arsenal, I doubt he will progress past being a backup right-back, but I also can’t see him wanting to stay unless he can play.
It looks like this will be yet another player that will be sold off very cheaply if he can find a club that wants him.
It’s a shame, but after 8 years on Arsenal’s books, I think it is time to admit that it’s over….
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
He was a backup player at Roma so let him move on not Arsenal quality
If he was happy to be a back up right back at Roma, why can’t he accept the same situation with us?
Where did he say he was happy as reserve RB at Roma?
I’d be happy with him as Tomiyasu’s backup and emergency cover elsewhere (LB, MF) but that’s not a role he seems happy with so time to sell.
I get where he coming from and wish him the best although I think he may be headed down the boulevard of broken dreams wherever he ends up.
Sad that this young gunner’s talents haven’t been properly utilised. Once he’d been used as a utility player, his fate was sealed and no one bothered to look at him beyond that. IJS…
He should come back and fight for his place.
People foreget AMN was quite a useful guy for us. Definitely good enough for the squad, especially in Europa league. He has that quality when given a specific job and his speed running back towards goal can be vital. He is not gonna get us off our seats but then nor are Tomi and KT when in recovering from injuries. MA’s choice but he has to learn fast, don’t mess with the homegrowns!