Maitland-Niles still has an Arsenal future reckons pundit

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Ainsley Maitland-Niles still can have an Arsenal career after they denied him the chance to leave the club this summer.

The England international hasn’t been a regular for the Gunners in this campaign and he tried to leave the club during the last few days of the transfer window.

However, Arsenal made him stay and he is set to become an alternative option for Mikel Arteta to utilise.

He has said he wants to play in midfield, however, he is versatile enough to play as a left or right full-back and has been used in those positions by the Gunners.

Arsenal has strengthened their midfield and full-back positions in this transfer window and that will make finding playing opportunities very tricky for him.

However, former Aston Villa striker, Agbonlahor insists he has what it takes to play for the club and if he trains well, he would get his chance.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “It depends on how others perform.

“He’ll definitely be back in first-team training.

“If others don’t perform then I’m sure he’ll be given a chance and he’s got to take his chance straight away.

“100 per cent he’s got the quality. Even Maitland-Niles would agree that he’s been inconsistent in his Arsenal career. In one game he will be outstanding, the next game he’ll be quiet.

“He’s got to get that consistency in his game that a lot of the Arsenal side need to do, to be honest.”