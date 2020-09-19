Major three points as Arsenal stutter over the line

Arsenal have somehow managed to come away with a win today, despite struggling to perform against West Ham.

Our side started the game very much out of sorts, losing possession all-too often, and giving our opponents more space and possession than you would have expected.

Everything building up to the match pointed to a resounding Arsenal win, and everything from the start of the match told us we were not deserving of such a thing.

We failed to show our team ethic in the opening exchanges, but after 25 minutes, we found ourselves ahead. Pierre-Emerick put it on a tee for Lacazette to head home on the edge of the six-yard box, and even after watching the replay, I was sure it would be ruled out.

VAR allowed it however, and after the decision was made clear, we found ourselves favourably in the lead, and the team should have built on it.

That was not the case however, as we continued to be loose and wasteful in possession and were duly punished as such.

The Hammers forward Michail Antonio got his fourth goal in four consecutive away fixtures to set a record for the away side, and pegged us back just before the break, giving manager Mikel Arteta limited time to alter his team-talk.

I personally thought that little change would be needed from the manager’s thoughts, as the goal only highlighted where we had been lacking, but the players certainly didn’t get the same memo as we continued into the second-half very much the same.

While our performance continued to sputter and disappoint, the manager continued to try and work his magic, bringing on both Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah for Willian and Lacazette (like for like), we actually had a breakthrough.

Young Eddie found himself getting on the end of Dani Ceballos ball into the box for him to strike home, and while Arsenal fans will feel ecstatic and elated with the result, the Hammers will know fully well that they had a great opportunity to get at least a point from today’s encounter.

Does today’s win show that Arteta’s Arsenal can win ugly or does it highlight that there is very much more work to be done?

Patrick