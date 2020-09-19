Major three points as Arsenal stutter over the line

Arsenal have somehow managed to come away with a win today, despite struggling to perform against West Ham.
Our side started the game very much out of sorts, losing possession all-too often, and giving our opponents more space and possession than you would have expected.
Everything building up to the match pointed to a resounding Arsenal win, and everything from the start of the match told us we were not deserving of such a thing.
We failed to show our team ethic in the opening exchanges, but after 25 minutes, we found ourselves ahead. Pierre-Emerick put it on a tee for Lacazette to head home on the edge of the six-yard box, and even after watching the replay, I was sure it would be ruled out.
VAR allowed it however, and after the decision was made clear, we found ourselves favourably in the lead, and the team should have built on it.
That was not the case however, as we continued to be loose and wasteful in possession and were duly punished as such.
The Hammers forward Michail Antonio got his fourth goal in four consecutive away fixtures to set a record for the away side, and pegged us back just before the break, giving manager Mikel Arteta limited time to alter his team-talk.
I personally thought that little change would be needed from the manager’s thoughts, as the goal only highlighted where we had been lacking, but the players certainly didn’t get the same memo as we continued into the second-half very much the same.
While our performance continued to sputter and disappoint, the manager continued to try and work his magic, bringing on both Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah for Willian and Lacazette (like for like), we actually had a breakthrough.
Young Eddie found himself getting on the end of Dani Ceballos ball into the box for him to strike home, and while Arsenal fans will feel ecstatic and elated with the result, the Hammers will know fully well that they had a great opportunity to get at least a point from today’s encounter.
Does today’s win show that Arteta’s Arsenal can win ugly or does it highlight that there is very much more work to be done?
Patrick
Good 3 points, but we need to get in our new midfielders.
Xhaka probably the best midfielder in this second half…MOTM for me, got all of his forward passes right and created chances that were wasted mostly.
Kolasinac against Liverpool?? No no no please, I’m on my knees begging.
Leno gave me a scare with that jump and fall he made.
Needs to be more careful, that fall was very dangerous and scary, landing with his neck that way.
Overall, the whole players were poor and they all struggled.
Arteta got his sub right, the players probably underestimated West Ham.
2 games, 6 points… I can’t complain. We still have lots of work to do.
You seriously can’t tell me we don’t need Aouar, we need him as much as we need Partey
True. I guess Leno is working on his catching. Today he did well, with that half pitch sweep his best action.
I hope nobody ever says Leno is better than martinez after this. Never again. My heart was literally in my mouth everytime there was a set piece. We should have sold Leno instead. Massive 3 points, proud we could grind it out despite a shaky performance, kolasinac was a weak link today. I hope we all see that we can’t win the league with xhaka as our starting midfielder, he’s a good player and crosser of the ball but an average squad player if we’re being honest. He’s slow. I think Niles should have played instead of kolasinac. So much for saying he wants to fight for the shirt,when he’s actually fighting for the wage. Today, lady luck shined on us and I’m glad we got our 3 points.
I never know why people say Leno is better than Martinez
I watched Leno so many times and he will never fill you with confidence. Still spilling shots, error prone, weak in the air
What’s done is done though. Let’s hope Emi money is useful in securing our targets. If push comes to shove, lets buy out Kola’s contract. The guy is atrocious!
Quit your whining and negativity. Its done its done: accept it and move on. Quit the devisive talk, it helps noone. Leno is our #1. Martinez is Villa’s #1…enough said
Well said
We should have sold Leno?
This fanbase is too reactionary I swear.
We should’ve sold Leno because our backup Goalkeeper had 3 months of great Goalkeeping?
3 months and over 11 games??
We should’ve sold Leno? Wow, your opinion though.
Fans being reactionary is normal.
We won, but this is why we need someone like Giroud to be a plan B if we can’t score through open play in second half. Getting another central midfielder will not solve our penetration issue
I miss Martinez already. Because he usually handles the crosses comfortably, whereas Leno tends to punch the ball away
The new GK should’ve had similar stature and ball handling skill like Martinez’s/ Seaman’s. I think Runarsson is too similar to Leno
Poor game but 6 points out of 6 .
Fans will rightly moan when we loss playing and dominating a game, here is the other version – win when we play below par.
Truth be told, WH played deep 4 4 1 1 and soaked and counter attacked arsenal with strength and pace. So we got sucked in and exposed.
Their game was a great example of that. They broke on us and scored.
We need to be better at playing against these tactics and being better at dominating with intensity. Today we didnt, full backs were poor and wingers were not enough of a threat then we are use to.
We still need signings and Auoar or alike (ozil 20mins?) Could of helped create more. William didnt, Saka did ok. But not enough creativity and maybe why MA is gearing for Auaor then Partey!
Tactics for away days and tactics for home days. We still have a lot to do….but I will take a win when we didnt play well
Firstly, special shout out to West ham. I thought they played well and closed Arsenal players down real quick.
Glad we won.. you get three points sometimes when you don’t play well yea.
Delighted Laca scored and of course Nketiah. Good to see other players scoring when Aubamenyang isn’t on the score sheet…..
Yeh were poor tonight but got the victory but if play like against the scousers then we will get destroyed need to raise our game big time to get a result there!!
Yes Danny….. rightly so. Arteta even said we need to improve. West ham sat deep, close us down and hit on the counter. I thought they would even grab the winner.
Against liverpool, we have no option than to improve. We need to defend well and take our chances. We have defeated them twice recently so they will be all out against arsenal
Thank you, Eddie 📞
Boy, that was tense…. gotta feel for West Ham… phew… can’t believe we just nicked that!!
We should thank Saka as well, he created 2 chances that resulted in our 2 goals
Yeah he did well, Kstix!
We won this one ugly but the next one gonna be sweet. Mark my words
Very ugly, Kenya. But a win’s a win.. 3 points in the bag… I’ll keep you to that 😁
I think Leno is a disaster waiting to happen whenever the ball is in the air. He is a good goalkeeper no doubt but Martinez was way better at handling crosses.
Also it is games like these where we need to dig deep and somehow win. Glad we did that.
Same thoughts on Leno. I missed Martinez so badly today
Maybe emi is having second thoughts as well 😂 😂 can I just rip this contract and go back? Martinez is gone now there’s nothing we can do about it bro
Martinez brings us good fortune and he never panics. He is also physically imposing and intimidates opposition attackers.
This was tough. Truth be told, Leno needs to brush up on how he plays under pressure. Fumbling, badly hit passes, that stuff won’t inspire his defenders.
Really aggressive tactics in the first half with Bellerin almost playing as a forward, but wise of Arteta to revert to a flat back four when things went south. I’m stressed, but I’ll take the points.
Well if the measure of a champion is to win games when you play like crap then etch Arsenal’s name on the PL Trophy now. That was England versus Iceland bad.
How is antonio always winning the ball???
Not very happy with performance.
We need luiz at the back for the long balls if we are to keep 343.
Xhaka has a lovely left foot.found some great forward passes.
Willians link play was very good.
But the MOTM for me is Saka.
Pre assisting both goals and the pass for that 2nd goal was 💯
Spot on
Never thought it was gonna be like that, MOTM for me goes to Saka for his two pre-assists
I do not understand Leno at all, he keeps doing what he did against Olympiacos, waiting for opposition players to close him down before he makes his decision and his aerial clumsiness, I’m not surprised
And Pepe is fast becoming a flop!
Yes. I noticed this too. Leno takes time to pass the ball. Maybe he feels he is lounging in his living room. Then when he passes the ball to a defender, the defender is closed down or under pressure. If you don’t want to pass the ball on time then just hit it long…Its gonna be bad to concede a cheap goal just because of his poor pass or clumsy character. Yes, a very good keeper which I like but he needs to work on his weaknesses real quick
Pre-assists….lol
More like goal scoring chances created
Good to see lacazette starting the season well, can’t go another with only aubameyang carrying the load. Now we need to get pepe up and running and get our Brazilian wonder kid healthy again.
Oh yeah. Martinelli. I really like him. Wish he get fits soon and come back stronger. He is one to watch
Glad we got the win. Winning ugly is also part of the game. We do need improvements and Arteta may have to personally pull out the nervousness from Gabriel. I think Leno did well, as well as Bellerin. Happy in a way that Laca and Nketiah scored, need them to take the load off Auba. Nketiah should have another one at the end, cutting in and shooting would have been better than squaring for Auba, but nvm. Glad to see Pennywise fit, hope Tesco is healthy as well.
Onwards and upwards.
COYG!
I will take the points and run away.
Missed Emi so much – he organises the back line better and never fumbles his catch.
Missed Tierney too.
Poor, but we won. Creatively challenged you could call us. Go out and buy Aouar. Please.
We were too relaxed today. We let WH control the game, thats scary. 2 best friends are the 2 worst player we going to have this season. Kolasinac & Ozil. Kolasinac expose Left area to opponent. He should never play left back, rather have him as left wing. Auba should be more serious when scoring goals, with his skills 40 goals a season possible. Im sure we all miss Martinez n Tierney today! Thank you for 3 points COYG.
Got to say brilliant 3 points and credit to Arteta on the substitutions to win it. It was a game where West Ham were the better side and we were really treading water. Auba Ceballos and Lacca were the big leaders in this game. Xhaka got run off his legs, Bellerin was absolutely dire, the back three looked shaky and Leno was an unsettling presence. The rest of the team tolied and couldn’t dominate. The best ball winners in this team today were Ceballos and Lacca, they worked hard all game and showed brilliant game reading. We need Partey but i dont see him coming and i hope Leno pick up his game also. Very slack today but 3 points and move on. At least it showed we are still learning, that we have faults still and to temper expectations.
Leno today showed why Martinez was so cool.
Sometimes you need to win by just keepinggoing and not losing belief. Not more than a very average performance overall and our lack of creativity in the forward midfield showed how much we miss a decent and hard working player there.
Xhaka agin showe how lacking he is inreal quality and is ponsderous and slow Yes he can pick a devbt pass but never a quality AND speedy one, NOT THE QUALITY ANY TOP SIDE NEEDS THOUGH SOME GOONERS STILL KID THEMSELVES THAT HE IS.
For me, a hard fought but slightly lucky win and MOTM for his goal and workrate was LACA. AUBA was almost a passenger tonight and as for Kolas, well God help us if HE is still here next month!
Agree jon, big a win, a lucky win and an eye opener.