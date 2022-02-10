Make no mistake about that.” Ex-Gunner insists Saka will extend his Arsenal stay

There has been a lot of talks about Bukayo Saka in the last few days and some of it has been negative about his chances of staying at Arsenal.

The Hale Ender is arguably the most important player at the Emirates right now and top clubs around England would jump at the chance of signing him.

He would soon need a new deal to extend his stay at the club, and his loyalty to the shirt should make that easy.

However, some pundits and fans believe Arsenal can only keep him at the club if they make the top four.

Kevin Campbell has bad news for them as he insists the England international will stay loyal to the Gunners despite the admiring glances from outside.

He tells Football Insider: “Listen, Saka is going to get sorted, this is 100 per cent.

“Make no mistake about that.

“Man City and Liverpool can have an eye on him all they want. He is an Arsenal player and the club are going to do the right thing and keep him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the finest talents to graduate from our academy and we must keep him in the squad.

The attacker will be a pillar in the current Arsenal team for the next few years.

If he leaves, he can also achieve that at another club, but it would be an embarrassment to lose arguably our best graduate in the last decade.

But it is hard to see him depart from the Emirates. If the club can offer him a huge salary to reflect his importance to the team, he would likely stay.

Watch Mikel Arteta talking the transfer window, Aubameyang and the squad size.