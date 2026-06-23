“Makes the right decision” Ollie Watkins heaps praise on Arsenal man

Ollie Watkins has praised Bukayo Saka as both players represent England at the World Cup, even though the Arsenal winger is still not fully fit.

Saka has not been starting matches for the Three Lions as he continues to recover and is not yet at the optimum physical condition required by Thomas Tuchel. His minutes are being carefully managed to avoid aggravating any lingering issues, with the coaching staff prioritising long-term fitness over immediate involvement.

Despite these limitations, he remains one of the most important players in the England squad, with his ability and influence widely recognised. The current England team features several high-quality attackers, and Saka is consistently regarded as one of the standout performers whenever he is on the pitch.

Saka’s Importance for England

Watkins has highlighted how much he values playing alongside the Arsenal forward, noting his intelligence and consistency in attacking situations. Their understanding on the pitch has already contributed to several promising moments for England during the tournament.

Saka’s role continues to be carefully managed, but his presence still offers England a significant creative threat. Even when not fully fit, he is trusted to make decisive contributions when called upon, reflecting his importance within the squad structure.

Watkins Praises Saka’s Quality and Decision Making

As reported by Mirror Football, Watkins said:

“He hasn’t missed a day of training so that’s a good thing. He’s a top quality player and he brings quality to the pitch for Arsenal and England as everyone can see.

“Managing niggles is very important for a major tournament. I’ve only played with him a handful of times and I feel he always makes the right decision. That’s the hardest thing to do in football.”

Watkins’ comments underline the respect Saka commands within the England camp, particularly for his decision-making, consistency, and ability to improve the attacking flow of the team.

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