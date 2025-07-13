“Making it more complicated” Sporting director sends a strong message to Arsenal

Arsenal have yet to reach an agreement with Sporting Club for the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, but the striker has already refused to return for pre-season training, signalling his desire to leave the Portuguese club.

Gyokeres has emerged as one of the top-performing forwards in world football over the past two seasons, and Arsenal are eager to secure his services to further strengthen their attacking options. Despite ongoing negotiations, no deal has been finalised between the two clubs, creating a tense situation as the player continues to push for a move.

Gyokeres Holds Out for Arsenal Switch

According to reports, Gyokeres has informed Sporting Club that he does not intend to return to pre-season activities, clearly indicating that he wants to resume the new campaign at the Emirates Stadium. While Arsenal are working to conclude a transfer agreement, the Swedish striker remains in his home country, waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Sporting, however, are growing increasingly frustrated with how the situation is unfolding. The club are holding firm on their valuation of the player and is not prepared to be pressured into a hasty or discounted sale. The delay in Gyokeres’ return has only added to tensions between the player and his current employers.

Sporting President Issues Firm Warning

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has spoken out regarding the situation. In comments made via Hayters TV, he expressed his displeasure with the approach being taken by Gyokeres and his representatives:

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave. No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are.”

His statement makes it clear that Sporting will not be forced into an unfavourable deal, and any attempts to undermine the club’s position may ultimately complicate the transfer further.

Arsenal must act swiftly and decisively if they wish to secure Gyokeres’ signature, as the ongoing saga risks souring relations and potentially jeopardising the deal altogether.

