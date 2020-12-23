Arsenal News Gooner News

“Making Kepa look good” These fans mock Runar Runarsson after his Man City horror show

Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson was signed to replace Emiliano Martinez in the Arsenal team this summer, that decision came back to haunt the club last night.

The Iceland international was given the chance to play against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal and he put in a terrible display.

He made two errors leading to a goal, one of which was a very soft free-kick by Riyad Mahrez that he unbelievably dropped.

It was an awful game for the Gunners, but the last line of defence should usually be trusted to help a poor team, Runarsson wasn’t in the mood to do that.

runarsson

Squawka posted that the former Dijon man was the third Arsenal goalkeeper to have made two errors leading to goals in a game, in the last three years.

He joins Petr Cech, and Bernd Leno on that list. The Twitter post attracted some mockers who took their time to laugh at the Gunners in the comment section, here are some of the reactions.

  1. gotanidea says:
    December 23, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    It’s too early for him to play in official games. Arsenal should’ve kept Iliev after Macey informed his departure plan and after they decided to sell Martinez

  2. Jon says:
    December 23, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Two errors? What two errors are you talking about dear Martin?

  3. ArsenalWhy says:
    December 23, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Feel bad for the guy. I can understand why he chose to delete his Twitter account. The downside of social media. The entire team is underperforming so is expected.

  4. RSH says:
    December 23, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Have to ask questions about recruitment again. Why did we buy him? Took up a non-homegrown spot, and isn’t anything special. Apparently on 40k a week. For what exactly? We have academy players who can do what he does.

