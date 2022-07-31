Making Odegaard captain shows Arsenal are lacking any real leaders

So, Martin Odegaard has been confirmed as our new captain. by Dan Smith
The Norwegian has the same role for his country and by all accounts has always been popular in our dressing room.
Yet the decision to give the 23-year-old our armband highlights the lack of leaders we have.
What cost us a place in the top 4 last season was not enough experience to handle the pressure of the run in.
Successive defeats to Palace, Brighton and the Saints and the manner of how we lost at Spurs and Newcastle – Odegaard was unable to alter the group’s mentality then, so why would he now?
This time last year the midfielder was still to agree to a permanent switch from Real Madrid, so it feels a shame that our skipper doesn’t really have any connection to our club.
Vieira and Henry spent years learning about the ethos of the badge by observing Tony Adams. They passed on those values to Fabregas, then Van Persie.
These were names who had been in North London for a long time or were given the honour as a prop to entice our best player not to leave us. Odegaard is neither, he has zero connection to the Gunners.
We used to have a core group who as teenagers grew into men at the Emirates like Wilshere, Ramsey, the Ox, Walcott, etc, so you knew we had representation who understood the principles of Arsenal.
We do have Gunners born in the UK who would have grown up being taught how big an institution we are and therefore the pressure it takes to wear the shirt.
Tierney has the personality for the role but doesn’t stay fit long enough, Ben White might not play every week now that Saliba is in the squad.
I thought Ramsdale was the obvious option based on how vocal he is, the influence his presence has given the defence and the fact he will be in the first team every week.
Odegaard?
I saw him visibly hurt at the Etihad last campaign but not many times have I seen him instruct his peers or demand standards.
Other captains don’t shout but instead lead by example, think Steven Gerrard.
If you’re honest, how many performances has Odegaard given where you can say he’s taken the initiative and been the difference?
He was invisible when we really needed him last season.
In reality he’s a young man that is yet to match the reputation he’s had since a child, and doesn’t need the added spotlight.
In an environment where Arteta likes to micromanage, I can imagine Odegaard being very polite and cordial and following his bosses’ orders without an alternative opinion.
Is he going to alter the mindset of our locker room? Let’s be honest, that’s what needs to change if we want to return to our previous levels, that’s what needs to improve. In the squeaky bum moments of games and seasons, do we have the mental toughness to get over the line?
Odegaard won’t change that, him being captain is a reflection of how far we have regressed.
Who would you have had as captain?
Dan
I totally disagree with you Dan !! I think Odegaard is a great choice. Since Tony Adams left we have had half hearted pathetic Captains. He will kick ass !!
I don’t understand the negative point of this article. How does it help anyone, it’s pure opinion with not factual basis. Although I understand he’s not your personal choice. Your reasoning is poor. To blame one player for the difference between winning one game or not, is frankly ridiculous. It’s a TEAM. Secondly laca captained most of our games towards the end of the season.
You start the article by stating he’s popular in the dressing room and has experience captaining his national team. Are those not two qualities you look for in a captain?
Then let’s not talk about the elephant in the room, ode is a player with immense potential. he’s still young, he’s shown superb qualities, skill and attitude ever since joining us. Remember this is a player Real Madrid bought as a wonder kid, at a time when he would of been a regular at arsenal. Instead he rotted on the bench and in the academy at Real.
We bought him for 30million in todays market!!! He had already shown he was an incredible purchase at that value.
Do not under estimate this guy, we are building a team around him, he’s keeping ESR out of the first team. He can score goals, free kicks, produce silky skill and provide defence splitting passes.
Get behind your new captain, your new signings, are his season is going to be a hell of a ride!
Here, here.
Why the negativity? There’s a time and a place. Can we not just enjoy the amazing pre-season we’ve just had.
Wha a load of tosh, are you sure you’re an Arsenal fan, have you seen how we have been playing in pre season, I see plenty of leaders, not shouters but leading through example.
Please don’t post again until you watch a few games and see how the players are interacting with each other.
Oh Groan! DAN SMITH, aka Mr. Negative, is back after a welcome, for us, break, with his typical criticism. For Gods sake DS, start acting as a supporter does and not as a troll!
If Mr. Negative EVER writes ANYTHING positive I will faint with shock.
Finally,to answer Dans last line question , my answer would be Odegaard, the same as the manager chose and I value MA’s judgement far more than Mr NEGATIVE.
Further to my post, I must add that as we are talking about judgement – MA’s versus Dismal DAN’S – DS has read the room, (the room being our JA fanbase) COMPLETELY wrongly.
Judgement ? Don’t make me laugh!
John, we need to put Dan assets to use . Send him over to the spuds fan base,(undercover if you will) and get him to bitch and moan about Conte and his players. His talents in this area are indisputable. He is underutilised here, a sure way to demoralise opposition supporters.
Don’t always agree with you Jon but we’re definitely on the same page this time,been reading on here for quite a while now and tbh I don’t even bother to look at articles from Dan,I find his absolute negatively a bit depressing.
Lol..
Watch Odegaard during the games behind closed doors and you would realize how vocal he is.
From what i have observed, he has the right mentality and doesn’t hide.
You saying he doesn’t have any connection with us cos he isn’t home grown or our academy product is poor reasoning to be honest.
The team is young and they’ll get the much needed experience as they journey together
@Dan – football in 2022 has changed and so have the players. Individuals capable of adapting to their environment have definitely a greater potential for success than people focusing on the past. I don’t say that Ødegaard is an optimal choice but he’s our captain.
Before the match started, I saw Xhaka giving instructions to his teammates. I believe Odegaard is just a captain on paper or merely a leader of the attackers
My first choice would be Xhaka, because he’s so passionate and intelligent. He also plays mostly in the defensive midfield area, so he can see the whole game and instructs his teammates
The second one is Elneny, who’s another long-serving Gunner who seems to have similar passion and tactical understanding
I think the days of truly exceptional captains that players get behind and can change a game are long gone I’m afraid…
Rose tinted glasses
Cesc, van persie… both left us when Wenger needed them the most…great values…🙄
Tojo, I believe ESR is injured at the moment, but I think he’s the guy we’re looking at, when wanting every position to be challenged by a player of equal ability.
I don’t believe Odegaard to be a natural leader who can stamp his authority on a game, such as Adams and Vieria did, but Dan forgets one thing in his article (just as I do!!) and that is the fact that Mikel sees him day in day out and can evaluate his status within the group.
Perhaps Dan and I are stuck in a time warp, wanting to see the likes of Tony and Patrick giving it all verbally as well as physically out on the pitch?
As for Dan’s question regarding who would I want as captain – the answer is Gabriel, but let’s give Martin the chance to see what he can do first shall we???
@Ken1945- he’s our national team captain chosen by our experienced national team coach. Ødegaard is respected for his down to earth approach and ability to see all the players. He is an intelligent guy reading the game very well.
I usually don’t mind any Articles but this was ill timed right before the season opener on Friday & after we have beat Chelsea 4-0 then Sevilla 6-0 in last 2 pre season games. Along with the new signings already here & us playing really solid it looks like then there was no need as Øde is a leader and is well respected by everyone.
All teams have more than one Captain, Martin is here to stay long term and wants to take on that responsibility of this youth project with him at the head of it, plus he is only gonna get better & better as he will play every week so makes sense as he already has the qualities to fill this role for next 5-7years. Stability.
Other than that well thought Article but have to disagree as Martin Ødegaard is the perfect choice with his exp at such a young age and Captains national team also. He showed loads of leadership skills last season and the boy is a baller at only 24 in the hardest league in the world and his stats is up there…. his workrate sets the tone to this team with his closing down also, he’s a fighter.
I am looking forward to seeing Martin stepping up for Arsenal. He’s going to be loyal to the club.
C’mon Dan, you telling us that we lost on a CL place through lack of experience, utter nonsense. We lost through lack of depth, caused by injuries to key players. I am excited about the prospects this season, because of the youth, leadership and togetherness in the squad. I am not sure of your agenda but you seem to find fault in everything thing this club is trying to do to be successful again. Given I have no understanding what goes on behind close doors and those that do have made him captain, I am satisfied and given you also no nothing of what goes on behind closed doors your opinion on leadership also doesn’t mean much. Thank God.
I wish disagree that we lost the top four fight because of lack of leadership,unless of course if you mean Physical endurance.
It’s important to point out here that the EPL is entirely physical plus a few teams that are technically gifted.
We need Savic and Jarrod to help us fend off physical sides and be able to contend when we meet the likes of Crystal Palace, Sorin , Newcastle and Nottingham forest,…that was our major undoing… technically we can match anyone. The two sides that have been dominating have both physique and plenty of techniques. Patrick Vieira has learnt something about the combo of physique and Technique… The only thing that will hinder him from contending is that Technically gifted players cost an arm and a leg. Otherwise he would be in the face of Man city and Liverpool already. Arsenal needs physically and technically gifted combined players; I won’t mention the latest acquisitions and the two strongest clubs to emphasize my point.
A good player is strong physically, mentally and is self motivated even before he gels with the rest in the team… Height .Adios
Sorry, you’re good at writing and coming up with articles, but this is nonsense. Is it that you do this to draw attention and pointless debates or what?
“so it feels a shame that our skipper doesn’t really have any connection to our club.”
Haven’t come across any BS about choosing a captain for a long while.
What does he do? Perhaps you choose to be blind to the fact that while Auba, Laca were captain, Ødegaard was always instructing his teammates and always directing position and he’s the connection between the manager and team during gameplay.
What connection does Ramsdale have with the club?
What connection does KT have to the club?
Ramsdale because he’s vocal and energetic, sorry vocal? That he’s energetic and always jumping about and screaming at his defenders when they make a mistake means he’s captain material?
Ben White, has zero connection to the club also, but you see him as a suitable candidate, except for the fact that Saliba may keep him out of the squad.
What connection did Auba had with the club before becoming captain?
It’s been said that asides directing and controlling the players vocally on the pitch, even the older players listen to him and respects him. A great leader is someone who people can get people to follow him anywhere and Ødegaard does that effortlessly on the pitch.
He doesn’t have to appear to be jumping about to show it, he’s always there to talk to his teammates, get in with the referee, and who says others can’t lead on the pitch too?
Geez!! Give the boy a break already
We gooners always moan at any decision maybe transfer maybe team selection lets all support the team and decision coyg
I am more than happy with him.
He is young but been playing senior football since he was fifteen and knocked up over 300 games.
His only mistake was going to Real Madrid not a club known for helping youngsters develop – Ajax or Dortmund would have been better choices.
Still if he had not made that mistake, he may not have ended up here.
He is perfect for the role. Last season Arteta was always giving instructions to him, shows how he is entrusted to implement the press. I could not care if he is not constantly barking out orders as long as he gets the job done.
The fact that you mention RVP says everything… Stupid, just stupid.
Poor premise and badly argued. Odegaard demonstrates a real connection to this team
Can you please stop being negative for once! I mean do Liverpool , Manchester City or ,Real or Bayern perform because of “leaders” or captain. The world has moved on ,stop living in the past. These days, it’s the collective,not individuals.
Thanks for your opinion Dan, everyone has one.
What I see from most of your articles is that you are unhappy with how things develop at Arsenal and you keep criticising coach, certain players, owners. Maybe have a look at yourself one day and see what positives do you exactly bring to the club?
Everything in life goes through ups and downs and Arsenal is not an exception. But we are definitely on the way up, with or without you.
Anyone watching Arsenal closely assumed Martin would become captain, he’s got the best understanding of what we’re trying to do as a team and constantly manages players on the pitch as a conduit for Arteta.
Arsenal are full of leaders, we literally have multiple national team captains. Leading in the modern game has changed though, the days of Keane vs Vieira are long gone.
Think you also need to reevaluate calling for picking players based on their nationality, Dan, that’s an embarrassing and telling suggestion.
OIdegaard is fresh to some us gooners who have followed the team from birth and am 62yrs. He will grow into the job. He has legend written all over him. He was on loan with us went back to Real Madrid and chose to come back because he loves Arsenal and its future.
Time will tell. The people who see them for hours almost every day are best placed to decide these matters.
There’s no point in suggesting Xhaka as captain because he’s refused to take the role again, if reports are correct. He’s still pained by the episode where the support booed him and he (seemingly) told them where to go.
He’s also someone who may not be around for long.
Arsenal has a few people who captain their national sides (Ode, Xhaka, Zinchenko spring to mind) so they’re not exactly short of people with experience.
Connection to the club? What connection did Roy Keane have with Man Utd when he was made capt? It might be in the “nice to have” column but you can’t guarantee that over time.
I disagree, but the piling on in the comments is a bit much. I do see where Dan is coming from, I just don’t think we can expect a Vieira / Adams – they almost don’t exist in football anymore. Ode isn’t perfect but does lead by example and I think he’s as good a choice as anyone else (save maybe Jesus but of course it’s way too early)