Mallorca joins host of clubs chasing Arsenal’s Rob Holding

The Arsenal defender Rob Holding looks to have lots of options on the table as he is set to exit the Emirates this week.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium after the arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior this year and William Saliba last year.

While Mallorca are in talks to land the Englishman, Sevilla and several Premier League clubs are also weighing a move for the 27-year-old.

Holding started just six games in the Premier League last campaign. And those starts came only after an injury to Saliba ruled him out for the season.

Understand Mallorca have asked for the conditions of Rob Holding deal today — negotiations are ongoing 🔴⚪️🇪🇸 Possible solutions in PL remain after Luton Town call on Monday, Mallorca trying to find a way now. pic.twitter.com/uQtz0gLj2H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Despite already seeing Timber being sidelined for a lengthy period, it is clear that the defender is nowhere close to Mikel Arteta’s thinking. Plus, the player is about to reach the twilight of his career and it would only be natural for him to want to play a more important role in a team.

Holding was signed for just £2 million in the summer of 2016 from Bolton Wanderers. Since his arrival, he has failed to establish himself as a regular starter, making just 98 league appearances.

Arsenal are also thought to be keen on landing another body in defense if they get the opportunity to do so before the transfer window shuts down on September 1.

Thus, this summer looks the right time for Holding to look for a different adventure.

If he does end up leaving Arsenal, his positive attitude off the pitch will certainly be missed dearly by the players. In the end, he is the ‘nice guy’ of the team who kept the morale up on several occasions.

And even though his physical presence will become absent in a few days, he won’t be forgotten in London Colney.

Writer – Yash Bisht

