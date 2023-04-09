Man City add more pressure on Arsenal with an easy win yesterday

Man City are not giving anything away to Arsenal in the race for the title. While Mikel Arteta is preparing his young guns to shoot down Klopp’s faltering Liverpool side, Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring run for Manchester City, extending his remarkable streak with 11 goals in his last four appearances.

The Norway international struck twice in a commanding win against the Premier League’s bottom club, Southampton, and now has a record-breaking 44 goals in 38 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In addition to Haaland’s heroics, Jack Grealish maintained his own impressive run in front of goal, and a Julian Alvarez penalty completed a routine win for City. The victory closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just five points, ahead of today’s game. It serves as a reminder that City, with their growing momentum and hunger for success, are ready to pounce on any slip-ups by the Gunners, increasing the pressure for the game at Anfield.

City’s recent run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions has seen them build a formidable momentum, a trademark of their recent successful campaigns, and Arteta now knows that his side simply must match Man City once again in the build up to a fascinating fight until the end of season.

The nerves are building and the pressure is on!

Come on you Gunners! Do us proud today and prove that we won’t give up the race no matter what City do.

Sam P