Man City add more pressure on Arsenal with an easy win yesterday

Man City are not giving anything away to Arsenal in the race for the title. While Mikel Arteta is preparing his young guns to shoot down Klopp’s faltering Liverpool side, Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring run for Manchester City, extending his remarkable streak with 11 goals in his last four appearances.
The Norway international struck twice in a commanding win against the Premier League’s bottom club, Southampton, and now has a record-breaking 44 goals in 38 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.
In addition to Haaland’s heroics, Jack Grealish maintained his own impressive run in front of goal, and a Julian Alvarez penalty completed a routine win for City. The victory closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just five points, ahead of today’s game. It serves as a reminder that City, with their growing momentum and hunger for success, are ready to pounce on any slip-ups by the Gunners, increasing the pressure for the game at Anfield.
City’s recent run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions has seen them build a formidable momentum, a trademark of their recent successful campaigns, and Arteta now knows that his side simply must match Man City once again in the build up to a fascinating fight until the end of season.
The nerves are building and the pressure is on!
Come on you Gunners! Do us proud today and prove that we won’t give up the race no matter what City do.
Sam P
We need at least a point at Anfield just to keep us ticking along. If we lose to a fired up Liverpool there’s no shame in that but I feel that will firmly put us under a lot of pressure.
One ”advantage” we have, if you can call it that, is that City have a postponed game at Brighton so we need to capitalise on that game against Southampton to keep the points pressure on. It’s also the fixture before we face each other so we really need that buffer.
If we lose at Anfield and fail to win the EPL trophy, I hope Arteta and Edu will realize the importance of having a dominant CF like Haaland, Osimhen, Vlahovic and Weghorst, at least as a super-sub
I would rather play with 10 men than have Weghorst complete donkey who has started almost every game and contributed 2 goals how can you even mention him in the same breath as Haaland and Osimhen is this a late April fools joke! Thank god you are not Arsenal manager!
No matter how poor Liverpool have been this season, they’re always capable of an upset. Especially at home with one-off the most passionate and loudest supporters in the world. That said, we are fully capable of getting a result there right now. I expect Klopp to set up deep and park the bus with focus on counter attacks. He will make it as difficult as possible for us to score. But we can score. We have one of the best attacks in the EPL. COYG!!!!