Man City aiming to hijack Arsenal’s chances of getting the perfect competition for Saka

One could argue that Mikel Arteta is spoiled for choice on Arsenal’s left wing, as even when Martinelli is unavailable, he may choose between Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, or Leandro Trossard.

However, Saka has made the right wing his own, and no one at Arsenal can play the role like he can, making Arteta overly reliant on him.

However, this over-reliance must be reduced if Arsenal is to grow. And the only way to end it is for Arsenal to recruit a great right-winger.

Pedro Neto has long been considered one of the finest right wingers in the Premier League, and the notion is that Arsenal will be interested in signing him if they are to find Saka’s deputy. Neto is fantastic, he not only has trickery in his game, but he also generates opportunities for teammates and assists goals on a regular basis.

One impediment to signing the Portuguese winger was the high asking price for him. But, as Arsenal considered how much they might have to pay to get him to the Emirates, another roadblock emerged.

Manchester City has entered the competition to sign the Wolves winger. They are so determined that he should join them that they are willing to guarantee him a regular starting spot, according to Football Transfers. According to the publication, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are already attempting to persuade him to select them over Arsenal.

For Gooners, the hope is that Arsenal’s public interest in his services has already convinced him that his future is at the Emirates. Rice was so confident Arsenal was the next step for him that he rejected Manchester City; hopefully the same happens when Arteta and Guardiola battle for Neto.

