Man City already benefited from a huge VAR error in the title race

Manchester City continue to chase Arsenal relentlessly in the Premier League title race and has shown no intention of giving up, meaning the battle for the title could continue until the final moments of the final match of the season.

This has become one of the closest title races in recent years, with Arsenal determined to secure the trophy. At the same time, City remain firmly in contention despite the pressure increasing with every fixture.

The Gunners may feel encouraged by the fact that they appear to have a more favourable run of matches remaining. At the same time, City have faced tougher opposition in recent weeks and still have difficult fixtures to navigate before the campaign concludes.

Manchester City under pressure in title battle

One of the matches that caused problems for City recently was their dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton, a game in which the Toffees came close to securing a memorable victory.

City eventually scored two late goals to rescue a point, but the result still raised questions about their defensive performance and overall control of the match.

Everton created several dangerous moments throughout the contest, and there was a growing belief during the game that Pep Guardiola’s side was vulnerable under sustained pressure.

The dropped points could yet prove significant in the context of the title race, particularly with Arsenal continuing to maintain strong form during the decisive stage of the season.

Controversy surrounding Everton penalty incident

According to Mirror Sports, an independent review of the game concluded that Everton should have been awarded a penalty following an incident involving Bernardo Silva and Merlin Röhl inside the Manchester City penalty area.

The challenge was not identified by the referee during the match, and VAR also failed to intervene despite the appeals from Everton players and supporters.

Had the penalty been awarded, there is a strong possibility that City could have lost the match entirely because they struggled to establish consistent control for large periods of the contest.

The incident has therefore added further debate to an already intense title race as every decision and dropped point becomes increasingly important approaching the end of the season.

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