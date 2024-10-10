Man City and Arsenal stars put club rivalries behind as they reunite in England camp

Arsenal and Manchester City are developing arguably the biggest rivalry in English football over the last few seasons.

The Gunners have continued to improve as a team, and City can feel them getting closer than ever at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta has made his side difficult to beat, and when the two teams met at the Etihad a few weeks ago, City could see that this Arsenal side is now incredibly strong.

The players from both clubs clashed several times during the game, and Arsenal were forced to settle for a draw after a late Manchester City goal.

Despite the on-field tension, Football Insider reports that when Jack Grealish and Declan Rice reported for England duty this week, the City player was full of praise for Rice, and they shared some laughs together.

The report highlighted how they left their rivalry on the pitch behind, showing great professionalism.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our games with City might be toxic, but the players of both clubs could even be friends, and know that whatever happens on the pitch stays on the pitch.

We will host City in the reverse of that fixture, and that game will give us a chance to win against them.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…