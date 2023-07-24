Ex-Man City star says “We’re not worried about Arsenal next season”

Everything Arsenal has done this summer has been geared towards making them the best version of themselves for the upcoming season and hopefully winning the league. Last season, Arsenal got back into the title fight, though they did not win, they tried hard.
There were many reasons Arsenal failed to win the league last season, but the key factor was Manchester City. The Citizens used their expertise and experience to overcome Arsenal and win the Premier League for the 4th time in 5 years..
The belief is that next season, with fresh approaches and quality recruits, Arteta is keen to lead his team to Premier League glory.
However, the ex-Man City player (and son of our very own Ian Wright), Shaun Wright-Phillips does not view Arsenal as a significant threat to Manchester City, who he believes will have a secret weapon this coming season to maintain their 10-year dominance.
“We’re not worried about Arsenal next season,” he said, according to the Metro. “There are so many other teams who have got stronger since last season.
“City have dominated the Premier League for more than 10 years, and the challenge is to keep on doing it.
“You never know with Pep Guardiola… After playing with four centre-backs last season, he’s probably now got something else up his sleeve.”
Arteta and the boys have much to prove, and we can only hope they don’t get tired of proving their naysayers wrong. Nobody predicted Arteta’s success at Arsenal, but look at him now. In recent years, Arsenal hasn’t been considered a favourite to win the Premier League, but that shouldn’t stop them giving the reigning Champuions a run for there money.
Daniel O
No team will be scared of playing arsenal next season especially when arsenal are playing a midfield of lightweight of Havertz and Odegaard,if Arteta doesn’t play Partey and Declan Rice in that midfield then next season will be a hell of a ride for arsenal fans.
I can’t seem to be able to get over this gnawing feeling that the signing of Kai Havertz was a wrong decision by the Arsenal hierarchy, especially at the cost it was done. And his performances in preseason so far, particularly against United, have done very little, if anything, to allay my reservations.
I still think that money should have been spent on a truly good, established and physically energetic box-to-box midfielder who would be an undisputed upgrade for Xhaka .
I’d just console myself by hoping that these fears of mine would eventually prove unfounded
Play partey and rice then ordgaard
You know I was just thinking of a way we could murder 3 birds with one stone
What if we line up like this next season:
…………………….GK
White Saliba Kiwior Tierney
………………..Rice……
…. Ødegaard Zinchenko
Saka…….Jesus…… Martinelli
This way we are defensively solid as Tierney is a traditional Left back and can play centerback allowing Kiwior to step into midfield and partner Rice .omg have you seen how good Kiwior is
Benny Blanco will continue to do what he does best and Saliba well he is Saliba.
Therefore the three birds killed are
1. We don’t have the absent LB Zinchenko
2. We have a CM suited to the box to box role Zinny can attack and can defend..
3. Gabriel can play in the Champions League