Ex-Man City star says “We’re not worried about Arsenal next season”

Everything Arsenal has done this summer has been geared towards making them the best version of themselves for the upcoming season and hopefully winning the league. Last season, Arsenal got back into the title fight, though they did not win, they tried hard.

There were many reasons Arsenal failed to win the league last season, but the key factor was Manchester City. The Citizens used their expertise and experience to overcome Arsenal and win the Premier League for the 4th time in 5 years..

The belief is that next season, with fresh approaches and quality recruits, Arteta is keen to lead his team to Premier League glory.

However, the ex-Man City player (and son of our very own Ian Wright), Shaun Wright-Phillips does not view Arsenal as a significant threat to Manchester City, who he believes will have a secret weapon this coming season to maintain their 10-year dominance.

“We’re not worried about Arsenal next season,” he said, according to the Metro. “There are so many other teams who have got stronger since last season.

“City have dominated the Premier League for more than 10 years, and the challenge is to keep on doing it.

“You never know with Pep Guardiola… After playing with four centre-backs last season, he’s probably now got something else up his sleeve.”

Arteta and the boys have much to prove, and we can only hope they don’t get tired of proving their naysayers wrong. Nobody predicted Arteta’s success at Arsenal, but look at him now. In recent years, Arsenal hasn’t been considered a favourite to win the Premier League, but that shouldn’t stop them giving the reigning Champuions a run for there money.

Daniel O

