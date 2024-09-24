Man City are spooked by Arsenal and can’t stop the insults in the media

If there is one takeaway from Arsenal’s 2-2 tie with Manchester City, it is that the defending champs now fear us. Accusations have surfaced following Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
Interestingly, Manchester City players have criticised Arsenal for not playing their game, stating that they made it boring by wasting time and defending too deep. One City player even went so far as to point out that Arsenal, unlike them and Liverpool, has yet to win a big title in recent years.
Bernardo Silva was asked about the difference between facing Arsenal and Liverpool 😳 pic.twitter.com/bkn1GF8Gww
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 23, 2024
From those criticisms, one can only wonder what expectations were placed on Arsenal, given that they had to play with one less player in the second half due to Leandro Trossard’s red card. Arsenal needed to play defensively and “park the bus” against City if they were to get anything out of the game; they did, and it succeeded.
If Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool used to entertain City players before Arsenal entered the picture, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal won’t, and our North Londoners shouldn’t be sorry about it. The Gunners have now adopted a winning mindset; they simply want to win whether you like how they play or not, and this is what many have accused them of lacking over the last two seasons.
As a Gooner, would you rather our primary rival dreaded facing us than enjoy their praise for us? The fact that the Gunners have not responded to the Manchester City player’s tirade in the media is a testament to how their levels have risen. Arsenal has spooked Manchester City, but the good news is that we don’t seem to care about them.
Daniel O
Bernardo is such a Crybaby. Do you score 2 goals after getting down a goal without playing face to face and on the front foot? If not for the red card, Arsenal would’ve played on the front foot.
Such crybabies these City Players. Except Gundogan.
The writing is on the wall any day now, the guards will be change.
But it is time to change the guard, this time the champions got away by the skin of their teeth, it’s unlike the champions to celebrate a draw like they have just won a trophy.
A fan recently stated, the law of average is more like wishful thinking as opposed to mathematical stats, surely no thoughts were given to how frequently we have been coming close to knocking the Champions of their perch and the probability of succeeding is only a matter of time.
A classless club epitomised by Walker and Silva.
Ignorant men.
They can go hug a cactus…..Arsenal will not wrap them in wool…Never.
Like big Gabby said its a war when we meet them…..
Man City would only win EPL this season because the referees are helping them and Rodri was full of drama instead of playing sportively
I hope their points will get deducted soon
City are thoroughly rattled. They can see the league slipping away and look for any point of attack to take the attention away from them. Interesting that so many players are using the same terms to describe “dark arts”, something City have been getting away with for years, feigning injury, tactical fouling, time wasting. They draw attention to our 9 outfield players cramping etc. but don’t give them credit for their defending for 55 minutes in the second half. And just the chance previous league wins may be deducted. City we are coming for you!
Watch the replay, Rodri actually moved into Kai’s path, trying to block him & Kai gave him a taste of his medicine
They’re saying we should play to their own strength so they can beat us
We’re better than them defensively and brought that as our weapon
– why don’t they try to defend against us & see if we won’t be able to open them up like they couldn’t do to us
Kai is becoming a bag of troubles for opposition defenders (reminding me of Drogba)
Against Atalanta I was practically begging Kai from my screen to stop frequent tussle btw himself and that guy that eventually got a penalty off Partey
The guy was similarly trying to get Kai booked yet Kai never took it easy on him, kept barging him everytime
Hearing the whining from City is not surprising. We are the only club really threatening their reign, and they know it.
Normally you let your play do the talking, but their play was nullified by 10 men. So now they are chatting $hit.
Their stars are aging, while our young team is in ascension.
Their football was nullified by the best defense in Europe, and they had no answer; a lucky bounce to Stones saved a point from losing to a 10 man squad at home.
Say nothing, amass points and overtake City, and let your play do the talking. Our quality is obvious to everyone, if they are being honest, and the more City whine the more threatened and worried they are.
City appeared rattled against us on Sunday but let’s not kid ourselves that means they won’t remain the most formidable title challengers. I don’t see Pep with his 15+ years as a top coach panicking after 5 games into a season.
The remaining 33 games (99 points up for grabs) will determine the outcome of the title, not whether “x” should have been booked or sent off, or “y” should or shouldn’t have done something at The Etihad last Sunday, or (even) post-match comments by City players,
Arsenal needs to concentrate 100% on what they are doing next – not how the draw may, or may not, effect City. It would be ironic if, after a run of tough, unbeaten, away games, Arsenal somehow dropped points at home against Leicester next Saturday, wouldn’t it.
Let us let City worry about themselves – there’s a long way to go yet until May.