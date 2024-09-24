Man City are spooked by Arsenal and can’t stop the insults in the media

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Erling Haaland of Manchester City speaks to Gabriel of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

If there is one takeaway from Arsenal’s 2-2 tie with Manchester City, it is that the defending champs now fear us. Accusations have surfaced following Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Interestingly, Manchester City players have criticised Arsenal for not playing their game, stating that they made it boring by wasting time and defending too deep. One City player even went so far as to point out that Arsenal, unlike them and Liverpool, has yet to win a big title in recent years.

Bernardo Silva was asked about the difference between facing Arsenal and Liverpool 😳 pic.twitter.com/bkn1GF8Gww — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 23, 2024

From those criticisms, one can only wonder what expectations were placed on Arsenal, given that they had to play with one less player in the second half due to Leandro Trossard’s red card. Arsenal needed to play defensively and “park the bus” against City if they were to get anything out of the game; they did, and it succeeded.

If Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool used to entertain City players before Arsenal entered the picture, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal won’t, and our North Londoners shouldn’t be sorry about it. The Gunners have now adopted a winning mindset; they simply want to win whether you like how they play or not, and this is what many have accused them of lacking over the last two seasons.

As a Gooner, would you rather our primary rival dreaded facing us than enjoy their praise for us? The fact that the Gunners have not responded to the Manchester City player’s tirade in the media is a testament to how their levels have risen. Arsenal has spooked Manchester City, but the good news is that we don’t seem to care about them.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…