Man City boss believes home crowd will help his side get revenge on Arsenal Women

Arsenal’s Conti Cup semifinal against Man City on Wednesday may have ended 0-0 in 90 minutes but it was a breath-taking game with no side taking prisoners. To be fair Arsenal had many more great chances but just couldn’t quite finish with it in the net.

So Arsenal took the spoils after extra time at Meadow Park, but the Man City boss Gareth Taylor is feeling confident that with the home crowd behind them it will push his team to play even better and get those crucial 3 points that both teams cannot afford to lose….

“We’ve seen it previously when we’ve had big crowds,” Taylor said in his pre-match press conference.

“When our supporters are behind us, as they always are, it’s amazing.

“We can use that; be calm in everything we do and try our very best.”

Personally I think Arsenal just need to keep calm and put the ball in the net more oftem when they get the chance, although the stats say that both teams were pretty even on Wednesday.

Hopefully the Gunners will be feeling a little more confident after inflicting City’s first defeat in 17 games on Wednesday. I’m sure Jonas will have his team well-drilled. It will be a super tactical battle between two excellent teams, and I for one cannot wait!

Michelle Maxwell

