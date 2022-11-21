Man City can’t stop their players joining Arsenal if they demand it

There has been a few silly rumours lately saying that Pep Guardiola will not let any more Man City players join Arsenal, after the incredible success of Gabriel Jesus and Oleks Zinchenko since they joined up with Mikel Arteta during the summer.

But now Fabrizio Romano has revealed this morning on CaughtOffside that he has not heard of any such policy being confirmed within the City camp, and besides, it would have been impossible for them to block the summer departures as Jesus and Zinchenko as the players themselves had no desire to join any other club.

Romano stated: “I’m told nothing has been decided internally on this; but of course, after Gabriel and Zinchenko performances, it’s quite normal that they don’t want to keep selling players to the same club,”

“On the other hand, I think it was no mistake to sell them to Arsenal as they needed fresh money to invest on Haaland, Phillips, Akanji and Zinchenko/Gabriel only wanted to join Arsenal, so they had no other option.”

People seem to forget that the players have a big say in which club they want to join, especially as there contract is down to its final year. If you try and stop them from going to their chosen team you risk them refusing to leave and running down there contracts, or even worse, like Ronaldo, causing disruption to the squad on a daily basis.

So forget the rumours Mikel. Go and get a couple more Man City stars this summer!

