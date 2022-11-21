Man City can’t stop their players joining Arsenal if they demand it

There has been a few silly rumours lately saying that Pep Guardiola will not let any more Man City players join Arsenal, after the incredible success of Gabriel Jesus and Oleks Zinchenko since they joined up with Mikel Arteta during the summer.
But now Fabrizio Romano has revealed this morning on CaughtOffside that he has not heard of any such policy being confirmed within the City camp, and besides, it would have been impossible for them to block the summer departures as Jesus and Zinchenko as the players themselves had no desire to join any other club.
Romano stated: “I’m told nothing has been decided internally on this; but of course, after Gabriel and Zinchenko performances, it’s quite normal that they don’t want to keep selling players to the same club,”
“On the other hand, I think it was no mistake to sell them to Arsenal as they needed fresh money to invest on Haaland, Phillips, Akanji and Zinchenko/Gabriel only wanted to join Arsenal, so they had no other option.”
People seem to forget that the players have a big say in which club they want to join, especially as there contract is down to its final year. If you try and stop them from going to their chosen team you risk them refusing to leave and running down there contracts, or even worse, like Ronaldo, causing disruption to the squad on a daily basis.
So forget the rumours Mikel. Go and get a couple more Man City stars this summer!
——————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
What a pathetic thing to say, of course we can prevent our players from signing for Arsenal if we want and we’ve proved we can time and time again. We’ve prevented players from joining Man United in the past and Barcelona, what makes you think your club are any different. A bit of good luck this season too if the league and all of a sudden you think you’re gods, don’t make me laugh.
Pathetic.
What are you doing on an Arsenal fan site? I can’t be caught on a rival club fan site simply because your football club don’t mean shít to me.
A bit of Goodluck?
Arsenal have had to play without Partey, amd Zinchenko, and guess who’s lost just a game?
City’s defense is as bad as Chelsea’s, you guys look awful whenever Haaland is not being given space. Managed to get a point against Newcastle, Robbed Fulham with a DeBruyne late time dive. Shamelessly loss to Brentford at home and you say Arsenal had to deal with a bit of good luck?
To City? Arsenal will remain their gods, bring out the number of trophies. Third most successful club in England.
Even with your rich oil money, you lot can’t even buy tradition or a proper fanbase.
Just because the past ten years you guys have been on top, you suddenly think you can chat to the likes of Man United and Arsenal?
You think you guys will dominate England forever or still dominate for the next 5 years with DeBruyne and co aging?
LMAO, good thing you made me laugh
Love your work Eddie!
We are a real team blue boy. Where were you guys before Sugar Daddy showered you with riches?
And who are you by the way and what is your business here. The last time i checked this forum belong to Arsenal fans not manshity. oh very soon they will get rid of jack grealish and arsenal will sign him
Jack Grealish is the last type of player we need. Totally inconsistent and spends half his time diving. Occasionally shows a touch of class but certainly not good enough for Arsenal.
Who will arsenal sign among these players. Arsenal has been link with so many players but who will they sign, among them are N’golo kante, Facundo torres, Danilo santos, Marcus thuram, Youri tielemans, Mykhaylo mudryk etc
A player would join any club of his choice in the right circumstances. If, for instance, a player has a year left of his contract, and the parent club Is desperate to sell so as avoid losing him on a free, can they dictate to him what club he cannot join?
Or a club wants to sell a player they think they don’t need (as it was the case with City and the two players we got from them), could the club dictate to them what club they could join?
All this talk about Man City not selling to Arsenal is, in my opinion, bullocks because it ignores the player-power factor in these decisions
It depends on the player and the situation besides of the club.
I am not sure why one would another club’s fan make a rude fuss about the topic on an Arsenal fan forum.
No we are not gods, but there are no god clubs! The comment made was the pathetic one.