Man City coach hails Arsenal youngster’s performance in Premier League 2 fixture

Manchester City coach Brian Barry-Murphy moved to praise Arthur Okonkwo for his performance in their latest Premier League 2 clash between Manchester City and Arsenal’s Under-23 sides.

The goalkeeper was apparently in fine form on the day, pulling off a number of top saves in the opening 45 minutes of play before eventually being beaten after Oscar Bobb latched onto the rebound after the former England Under-18 shot-stopper had saved Liam Delap’s effort.

Okonkwo’s performance was praised from the rival’s head coach, singling him out for denying his side the victory.

“In the first half we created a lot of chances and their goalkeeper pulled off some really incredible saves,” Barry-Murphy said at full-time(as quoted on Man City’s official website).

“The second half was a very transitional game, we’d attack, Arsenal would attack, and I think that was down to the opponent as well.”

The youngster is highly rated in north London, so much-so that he has been given the role as third-choice for the senior side this term and is regularly training with the first-team squad.

Okonkwo didn’t impress in pre-season when given the chance to impress the new manager however, and could well have been considered to step-up as the second-choice, but we opted to bring in Aaron Ramsdale instead, a decision which has since been justified multiple times over.