Man City coach says Conti Cup game against Arsenal Women “feels like a warm up”

Wednesday’s Conti Cup semifinal between Arsenal and Man City Women was a dour battle between two teams that are not used to losing. In fact, City hadn’t lost in 16 games and Arsenal were unbeaten in 11, so it was always gonna be hard fought whatever the result.

But Arsenal came out victorious in extra time thanks to a Stena Blackstenius strike after just 3 minutes, and then had to defend like hell until the bitter end of the 120 minutes.

But the Man City coach Gareth Taylor doesn’t think the defeat will discourage his players and will be out looking for revenge tomorrow. He said on the Man City website:

“I always feel better playing two games in three days,” he said.

“The first game maybe feels like a warm-up and you might not feel good between those games.

“But once the whistle’s been blown on Saturday, we’ll be ready.”

But one thing is certain, the gruelling Conti Cup battle showed how evenly matched both sides were, and both showed their skills, especially in defensive grit in not wanting to concede.

If tomorrow’s game is as nerve wracking and exciting as Wednesday’s we could be in for a real treat of a game.

May the best team win, and may it be Arsenal!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

