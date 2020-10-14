Man City could be without four key players for Arsenal clash

Manchester City could be without key men Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday, which could be a huge blow to their chances.

The Gunners will make the trip to the Etihad on Saturday evening to take on Pep Guardiola’s side for the early evening fixture.

We are currently looking like being without Kieran Tierney due to some controversial quarantine rules after one of his international team-mates tested positive for Coronavirus, but out rivals may well be missing some major stars.

De Bruyne has returned early from international duty, after being asked to be subbed off during the loss to England at the weekend, and was subsequently ruled out of the midweek fixture tonight against Iceland.

UPDATE: @DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 12, 2020

The Belgian is now a doubt for the weekend’s fixture, and Arsenal fans will be more than happy if he fails to make the fixture.

City may also be without Raheem Sterling, who has missed the entire international break for England, although it remains to be seen if he will return from his hamstring injury in time.

Inews states that Gabriel Jesus hasn’t trained this week for Man City as he works on a return to action, while they also claim that the match should come too soon for Sergio Aguero to make the starting line-up.

Arsenal will be looking to give a debut to new signing Thomas Partey, and should our rivals miss out on the above quartet, he could well be in line to enjoy a win over Pep Guardiola in his first game in our famous shirt.

Without the above stars, would Arsenal be favourites to get a result this weekend?

Patrick