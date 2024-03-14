Man City could face Arsenal without De Bruyne because of injury

Arsenal has received a significant boost in their upcoming clash against Manchester City, which could prove crucial in maintaining their position at the top of the Premier League table.

As the Gunners prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, they find themselves in a top-of-the-table showdown, with both teams vying for crucial points.

Currently leading the Premier League standings, Arsenal faces a tough challenge in securing a victory against City, who sit third in the table. A win for the Citizens would see them leapfrog Arsenal in the standings.

The importance of the fixture cannot be overstated for both teams, especially at this crucial juncture of the season.

Adding to Arsenal’s advantage is the news that Kevin De Bruyne has been excused from national team duty due to injury, as reported by The Sun. De Bruyne’s absence could potentially weaken City’s lineup, making it more difficult for them to secure a victory against Arsenal.

Losing De Bruyne will be a big blow for City, but make no mistake, they are still a difficult team to face even when he does not play.

We must go there knowing it will be a tough game, but we can prevail.

