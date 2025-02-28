Man City could spoil a deal that Arsenal has been working on since last summer

Arsenal came close to signing Joan Garcia at the start of the season after selling Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton, but the deal ultimately fell through due to Espanyol’s financial demands.

The Gunners required a new goalkeeper and had identified Garcia as the ideal candidate to strengthen their squad. However, Espanyol refused to negotiate and insisted that Arsenal pay the full release clause if they wanted to sign the Spanish shot-stopper. Given that Arsenal’s interest came late in the transfer window, the Spanish club was unwilling to accept anything less than a significant fee, leaving the Gunners with little choice but to abandon their pursuit.

Instead of signing Garcia, Arsenal opted to bring in Neto on loan from Bournemouth as a short-term solution. However, the Brazilian has seen very little game time and is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, meaning the search for a new goalkeeper is back on.

Garcia remains a target, and the player himself is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League. However, Arsenal will now face serious competition for his signature, as Caught Offside reports that Manchester City have entered the race to sign him. The Premier League champions are known for their ability to attract top talents, and if they make a strong push for Garcia, it could prove difficult for Arsenal to secure his services.

Garcia is widely regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers available, making him an ideal long-term investment for any top club. Arsenal will need to act decisively if they want to beat Manchester City to his signature, as competition from Pep Guardiola’s side will make the transfer battle far more challenging.