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Man City could steal another teenager from Arsenal’s grasp

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s willingness to meet Leicester City’s asking price for Jeremy Monga has led Arsenal to abandon their pursuit of the teenager, and City could now also beat them to the signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to Football Insider.

Bouaddi is currently one of the most highly rated young players in European football and has impressed for Morocco at the World Cup following a strong season with Lille.

Arsenal and Manchester City battle for Bouaddi

The midfielder has shown that he is among the most exciting talents in world football, and Arsenal are interested in adding him to their squad because they believe he can provide value both immediately and in the future.

The Gunners feel Bouaddi has the potential to become a superstar at the club and want to ensure that he does not join a rival team.

However, the report claims City are equally interested in securing his signature and have developed a strategy that could help them win the race for the highly rated midfielder.

City’s plan could influence Lille decision

It is reported that City have informed Lille that they would be willing to allow Bouaddi to remain with the Ligue 1 club for another season. This would give him further time to develop while also allowing Lille to continue benefiting from his performances.

The approach could appeal to Lille, who have depended on Bouaddi’s quality and influence during important matches in recent seasons.

For Arsenal, losing another promising target to Manchester City would represent a significant disappointment as they continue to search for talented players who can strengthen their squad.

The competition between the two clubs highlights the growing interest in Bouaddi and his potential to become one of the leading midfielders of his generation.

City’s willingness to provide a pathway that includes further development at Lille could prove decisive, while Arsenal will need to act quickly if they want to remain in contention for his signature.

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  1. Is City115 ever going to suffer consequences for cheating, or is this whole saga a fever dream of mine?

    City cheats, no punishment (yet), and they continue their ways. It is a joke at this point; Newcastle and Aston Villa paying fines while City does what they want.

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