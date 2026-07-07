Man City could steal another teenager from Arsenal’s grasp

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ADMIN COMMENT
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Is City115 ever going to suffer consequences for cheating, or is this whole saga a fever dream of mine?
City cheats, no punishment (yet), and they continue their ways. It is a joke at this point; Newcastle and Aston Villa paying fines while City does what they want.