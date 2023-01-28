Man City Cup defeat shows Arsenal cannot get complacent in title race

One of the words I like that Mikel Arteta keeps using is humble.
Quite frankly some Gooners haven’t been humble over having a 5 point lead at the top of table, refusing to acknowledge that we are only half way through the season with a lot of football still to be played.
I read this week that Man City are unlikely to put together the winning sequence needed to close such a gap, even though that’s what the Champions have experience of doing.
We still have to face City twice, a League fixture we haven’t won in years.
You can also be humble in defeat as well.
Unfortunately, some of my peers gave a predictable reaction to our 1-0 defeat.
‘Glad to be out of the Cup’, ‘one less distraction’, ‘extra rest‘, etc.
We got a whole week to prepare for our trip to Everton, so how losing at the Etihad improves our title hopes I don’t know?
There’s zero evidence that a cup run cost you the championship, hence why Pep Guardiola often adds a domestic cup to any Premiership triumph .
There is only one way Friday might benefit us long term and that is if any of our players were in danger of taking Man City lightly, thinking they have one hand on the title, this tie showed there is very much still life in the Champions and that there is still hard work to do.
If anything our cup exit highlighted why if you were betting with your life, Man City should still be considered favourites in the run in.
Don’t get me wrong, we were not humiliated like we usually are on our visits to Manchester.
City had another couple of gears but in a way that is just as scary.
Man City won 1-0, restricted us to one shot in the second half (off target). We at times struggled to retrieve possession and yet this wasn’t even City at their best.
Yes some Gunners will hide behind that we rotated but so did our opponents.
I saw laughable comparisons this week with our current squad and the Invincibles. City just beat the League leaders without Ederson, Diaz, Cancelo, Foden, Silva or LaPorte starting.
Most telling was once they scored; our opponents experience really was in evidence.
A late push to siege at City’s goal never came because we couldn’t get the ball back.
Where our pressure over Man United was so relentless they essentially buckled due to the intensity of pressure, we couldn’t do that without the ball.
With zero need to chase another goal, City expertly played down the clock with ease.
Normally when 4 mins of added time goes up, you say that’s enough time for the team chasing a goal to make a chance.
We couldn’t even go direct with City simply passing the ball around in comfort as they saw out the game.
Dan Smith
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
“Yes some Gunners will hide behind that we rotated but so did our opponents.” really?
U are just looking looking for reactions.
There u go
Yes they did lol
He wait this moment for 4 monts.. King of negative
Can’t believe how many are saying Glad to be out of the Cup.🤔
That game was there to be won.
We can’t pick and choose what competitions we want.
City to play twice, get injuries & suddenly we are in trouble in the league.
Dan, anyone who is complacent with Arsenal having only a 5 point lead with a game in hand over Manchester City with half the season to play does not understand the vagaries of sport.
Chase everything and end up with nothing. It has been a long time since we were in the position (in EPL) we currently find ourselves in now. So it’s better if we focused on fewer cups. EPL is one cup that has eluded us for many years and this is a golden opportunity to nick it. I am sure in the next few years it be harder to even achieve top 4, what with the likes of Newcastle joining in and who knows how many other teams will join with big money. Our squad is also thin so you can never compare it with Man City’s, they can afford to have more injuries than us.
Our eyes tell it. Clearly in the first half we were the better team. As usual Partey bossed and wide, Leo Trossard taunted them. Viera looked frail and a little boy lost. Our eyes tell us with our full team, City are there for the taking. We are at home first in the Prem against City and can build a huge lead. Nothing is for certain, but with a new PL ready Partey midfield cover we can very well win the EPL. Sadly Lokonga is not up to it. Trossard looks the real deal. Our eyes tell us we are as good as City.
Interesting to see the different takes o n our situation and last night defeat.
Imho there is positives and negatives to both.
1. The game was 50/50 apart from a few moments and one was taken by city.
2. City rotated 1 player we rotated 6. However, City have a bench of 1st team players atm with KDB, Phoden etc
3. 5 points ahead with a game in hand. Not bad. Not guaranteed but I’d rather be arsenal than City atm.
4. Partey injury will mean we must get more cover for CM because lakonga isn’t the guy. I think that if any is the position where we could come un stuck.
Overall I am still very optimistic for us to win the title. Possibly europa as well but utd and a few other teams look good again