Man City defeat highlights Arteta’s awful decision-making

Dear Santa, this Christmas I wish for a new manager! by Konstantin Mitov
It’s really difficult, fellow Arsenal fans. There isn’t much to say about that which doesn’t exist – like our style of play. Honestly, at this point, I’d prefer watching paint dry, than Arsenal. Why on earth did I turn on the TV for the second half? Am I just like Arsenal, never learning my lesson?
You can try and have sympathy with Arteta, because their second goal came from flappy hands from Runarsson, but who picked him? A one-million-pound keeper against the second-best team in England. Surely Arteta was asked if Leno or Martinez would’ve been number one, and he chose to cash in on the better keeper.
At this point sticking with Arteta is just plain stupid. His decision making is terrible from the starting 11 to the substitutions and the half time talks, because we can’t seem to go out after the break with any purpose. But the decision to risk Martinelli’s health today was the icing on the cake. We didn’t take him off, because he is one of the very few players with energy, who can actually create something. This move showed lack of belief in the other players to deliver. It risked the player’s health and showed weakness.
What do you think if you are a player on that bench and you can’t come in for an obviously injured player? Arteta’s man management is extremely poor and when your job title says “manager” that is as important as coaching if not more. This is by far not the first example of poor decisions though. We’ve been playing Willian week in, week out in the league even though he’s been atrocious.
What about Laca, who scored 3 goals in the first 3 games and one miss at Liverpool got him benched and made him second fiddle to Eddie? Great way to support a 50-million-pound striker. I look at the players and I see glimpses of what they can do, but it’s like an invisible force is stopping them from playing what they actually can. Are they top 4 material, probably not, but they are better than 15th place of that I’m sure?
Mikel can talk about fine margins, but there is nothing to compare again. The best team, with the more shots and better chances won comfortably 4-1 at our ground. For as bad as Emery was, he never went on to be beaten by the likes of Burnley at home.
You must have a serious fountain that pumps up optimism cocktails to think that we’re going to get a result playing Chelsea next weekend. What backing will be enough in January? We need like 5 out-field players at least and a keeper if we think of sticking with Arteta, and we couldn’t even sign Szoszoblai. At this point, I’m not sure signing Messi would make a difference. There is Zero chemistry up front and a lack of transition from midfield to attack.
We can’t even keep the ball from a throw in. Our players don’t know how to find space. You would think a coach so lauded would teach the players such things, right? We really need a Christmas miracle to get a new manager, but if we do… Oh my God, I’m going to scream like I just got a new Nintendo 64!
I doubt this will happen right now though, after all this is Arsenal where actions are taken always too late, but I must dream of something to keep my spirits up. Hopefully, you have something going for you, because Arsenal is the most depressing it’s ever been, and the last few year’s haven’t exactly been easy. That says something.
Konstantin
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
The goalkeeper situation is my biggest worry. If Leno gets injured we are in real trouble. Don’t know why Macey is overlooked. And Pepe’s impersonation of the invisible man when he came on again shows we massively overpaid for him.
Perhaps now Konstantin will reflect on the folly of his continual criticism of Arsene who played attractive football and kept us in the top four for 20years.
Konstantin, you are man after my heart. You plainly said my mind. ‘Sticking with Arteta now is just plain stupid. The Guy has lost the plot, being a novice that he is: the dressing room, the pattern of play, team selection, man management and the rest. Arsenal is now a laughing stock, and the fans are the ones suffering the most. Defeat, upon defeat, upon defeats and some jokers are asking for time for Arteta, that they should back him up. Look at last night, starting a smallish, untested one million pounds goal keeper against on of the best teams in Europe after Selling our best Keeper that gave him his only piece of Silver ware….Infact keeping Arteta now as our coach is asking for real, real trouble cos another defeat awaits us on Saturday against Chelsea. They must be licking their lips now in anticipation of three solid points in their bag.The Arsenal board should not mind what any body says. They should sack Arteta now. Tomorrow might be too late.
I think Arteta would have liked to have won but that was not his overriding plan. Why would you play Runarsson or Kola and Mustafi if the game was that important?. Martinelli was there to get match practice and more youth were given their chance. They may well get more chances now.
The question was asked by Dan about Arteta targeting the Carabao cup but the league is much more important and his line up showed that to me You may all beg to differ but it’s all about opinions
That was not meant to be a reply to CG
Runarsson look abit shaky and nervy
that is possible due to lack of games and confidence
how do gk build up their evidence and confidence?
by warming the bench regularly?
we did ok but unlucky due to gk and referee decisions
fans always think by sacking the manager we are guarantee to win games…..
we are currently rebuilding the team with a blend of youth and experience players
we do not even have a proper spine/backbone of the team yet fans expect us to win games
I’m not so concerned in Arteta’s decision to rest Leno last night. The Martinez boat has sailed and we need a reliable back-up if, god forgive, anything happens to Leno.
I’m more concerned that Runnarson is number two. He must be fantastic on the training pitches at Colney. Surely one of our other keepers from U18 to U23 would be more convincing right now.
I don’t think Arteta is a bad coach, but at this difficult circumstance, it is hard for Arteta to bring back Arsenal on course. Arsenal need new coach