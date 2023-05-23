Man City defender admits “Arsenal pushed us right to the limit”

Only a few have recognised how Arsenal tried to give Manchester City a run for their money this season; notably, Man City’s Kyle Walker is among those few. Earlier in the year, there was a time when the Gunners were 11 points clear at the top of the table. At that point, Manchester City must have known they needed to do something special to win their third PL crown in a row.

With 14 games to go, Guardiola and his boys did something remarkable: they went on a winning streak. Unfortunately, the Gunners couldn’t match that run. They dropped points, and last weekend they were punished for it as Manchester City were crowned champions.

Man City players were all over the moon, but as a Gooner, you’d love what Kyle Walker said on Man City’s website about Arsenal when speaking of their title win. The right-back didn’t shy away from noting how Arsenal have pressured them this season in their run to the PL title. Still, he notes that with their experience, they managed to take control of the PL title race and eventually win it: “Arsenal pushed us right to the limit; they’ve been fantastic, so all credit to them.

“We just went on an incredible run; they had a few hiccups, and we capitalised on it, and we’ve managed to end up where we have now.

“It’s the players we’ve got. We’re a bunch of lads who have achieved so much over the last number of years, and we understand the standards we’ve set.”

Arsenal may have failed at their first attempt to challenge Manchester City to the PL title, but with a good summer transfer window, we should hope they are successful next season.

Darren N

