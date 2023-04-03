Man City defender admits they must win all their games to catch Arsenal

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji knows it wILL be hard for them to catch Arsenal this season unless they are perfect and win every single game left in the Premier League.

The competition has reached its business end and Arsenal continues to show they can win it as Mikel Arteta’s men keep their place atop the league standing.

Arsenal does not have enough experience in winning the league, having not done so in two decades.

However, they seem mentally prepared for the race this time and keep showing they can win it regardless of the competition from City.

The Citizen’s defender Akanji has now commented on their chances and says they have to win their remaining games of the term.

He says via Manchester World:

“There are still a lot of games to go but we probably have to win all the games, and that is what we aim for, and we hope we can do that.

“It’s coming towards the end of the season,” he added. “And it’s tough games, and we need to win in all of the games in these competitions. That is what we are working for and what we want. We have done a good job recently.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is feeling the pressure of the race because everyone expects them to always win it. This could be an advantage for us.

However, that does not mean it would be easy for us and our players must stay focused on the job at hand.

