Man City defender says “The only thing we can do is win our games” to beat Arsenal

The Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose; they are 8 points clear of their main title rivals, Manchester City, though they have played a game extra.

Even if Manchester City play their extra game and win it, if Arsenal’s winning streak continues, they will be 5 points better than them. Anyway, even though Arsenal are favourites, there are a few fixtures that may be problematic for their title charge. Such fixtures are like those against Liverpool (Luis Diaz is back), Manchester City, Chelsea, and even Newcastle. This league title may be won at the last games of the season, and that is why Nathan Ake, speaking to Sport Bible, warns Arsenal not to celebrate early. “I think it’s going to go right to the end,” he told Sportbible. “It’s very tight. Everything can change.

“We still have to play them at home, so that’s going to be a massive, massive game. We know, from now on, that every game is going to be vital. If you lose one point, if you lose two points.

“It’s so difficult to come back from it. We have a tough test coming up against Liverpool [on Saturday], which is the first one after the international break. That is going to be tough. But we need to win them all.”

Just like City, Arsenal can’t afford to drop any points. Yes, they may be five points ahead when City plays its game in hand, but they shouldn’t lose their grip. The PL title is theirs to lose; Man City winning it will be miraculous, but I doubt Arteta and his boys will let that happen.

