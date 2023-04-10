Man City get a huge fitness boost ahead of their match against Arsenal

Manchester City has been handed a huge boost in their bid to beat Arsenal when both clubs meet later this month.

Arsenal’s draw at Liverpool means the Gunners are just 6 points clear of City at the top of the league table and that will become three if the Citizens win their outstanding game.

Both clubs will meet at the end of this month and it could be the game that decides who wins the title.

A report in The Sun reveals Phil Foden is set to be fit for that encounter in a major boost for the Citizens.

The Englishman has been out following surgery to remove his appendix and the report says he would have made a full recovery when both clubs meet.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Foden is a key player for Man City, but they haven’t missed him since he has been on the treatment table and the attacker does not have to play for them to be strong.

When we face the champions, no matter who is available to play, we must ensure we are at our best if we want to stand a chance to end the term as league winners.

It will not be easy, but beating City is an achievable feat and our players will do well to perform in that game.