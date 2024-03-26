Man City gets major injury boost ahead of match against Arsenal

Manchester City has received a boost ahead of their upcoming match against Arsenal this weekend, as Kyle Walker appears poised to return from injury.

The defender sustained an injury during England’s match against Brazil, causing concern for City, as Walker is a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In the midst of a challenging title race with Arsenal and Liverpool, City understands the importance of maintaining their best form in every fixture.

With the desire to secure a victory against Arsenal at home, City’s plans were initially disrupted by Walker’s injury, potentially leaving a gap in their right-back position.

However, Sky Sports has now provided positive news for City fans, reporting that Walker’s injury is not as severe as initially feared, and he could be available for selection when City faces Arsenal.

The defending champions will undoubtedly be delighted by this development, as Walker is recognised as one of their most important players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Walker is a key player for City and will hand us problems down the right, so if he does not play, it would be great.

However, we have to prepare to face the best City team we can face because anyone who steps on the field for the match against the Gunners will be in top shape.

