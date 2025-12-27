Man City has not yet beaten Arsenal to signature of coveted star

Many reports have suggested that Antoine Semenyo has already chosen Manchester City as his next club, with claims that they have moved ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the Ghanaian forward. Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from any of the parties involved, and Semenyo will only become a City player once he signs on the dotted line and formally commits his future.

Arsenal Refuse to Concede the Race

This uncertainty raises the question of whether Arsenal have truly lost the battle to sign him. While Manchester City are clearly pushing hard, the situation is not regarded as settled behind the scenes. Arsenal remain interested and continue to view Semenyo as a player who could significantly strengthen their squad. The club have not accepted defeat and still believe they can compete for his signature.

As reported by Football Insider, the race is not over, and Manchester City have not blown Arsenal out of the water. The report states that the Gunners remain one of the clubs capable of winning the battle and have not given up on bringing him to the Emirates. That belief reflects Arsenal’s confidence in their project and their willingness to stay involved despite strong competition.

Financial Concerns and Sporting Logic

There are, however, legitimate questions surrounding how Arsenal would fund a move. The club spent heavily during the summer transfer window and is expected to invest again next summer. As a result, it remains unclear how they will raise the funds required to compete for Semenyo as early as next month, particularly if bidding intensifies.

From a sporting perspective, Arsenal’s persistence makes sense. Semenyo has been one of the most consistently impressive players in the Premier League in recent seasons, delivering strong performances and reliability. His physicality, work rate, and attacking contribution are qualities that Arsenal value highly, and the club see him as someone who could make an immediate impact.