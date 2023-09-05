Man City have no intention of “playing catch-up” with Arsenal this season “Full Steam Ahead”

Arsenal had a strong start to the 2022–23 season, dropping only three points by match day six. Man City, on the other hand, had dropped four points by match day six, with draws against Villa and Newcastle.

Fast forward to the 2023–24 season, and the Citizens are off to a good start, with four wins in four games. Meanwhile, Arsenal have already dropped two key points in a 2-2 draw with Fulham. Dropping two points is not encouraging for Arsenal, who are striving for their first title win in years after coming close last season but failing to win it.

It’s not wise to try to catch up to Manchester City, and it doesn’t help to hear Kyle Walker say in the MEN that all they want to do this season is lead all the way like they did in the 2017-18 season, when they won the league with 100 points and had a 19-point margin over second-placed Manchester United. They don’t appear to want to play catch-up as they did last season, when Arsenal dominated the Premier League title race for almost 248 days and had to battle them off at the end.

“I think it was important to get off to a good start. We are always playing catch-up,” said Walker of their bright start to the new season.

“I said that to the lads at the start of the season ‘why don’t we try and run away with it, like we did in the 2017-18 season’ rather than playing catch up or waiting for people to drop points? And we have got off to a good start, a 100 percent record in the Premier League.

“Now we go to the internationals, make sure we look after ourselves there, also perform well for our countries, and make sure that we hit the busy period full steam ahead.”

This season, Manchester City has made it known that they intend to capture their fourth consecutive Premier League title. Arsenal will have to be at their best to prevent that from occurring; they will have to battle until the very last second, as they did against Manchester United, to ensure the victory and be ready to capitalise on the Citizens’ mistakes.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…