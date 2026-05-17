Man City is not celebrating FA Cup victory because of Arsenal

Manchester City have just beaten Chelsea to win the FA Cup trophy, and they will be pleased with that success, particularly as they have also secured the Carabao Cup this season.

However, attention within the squad has quickly shifted away from celebrations as they focus on stopping Arsenal from winning the Premier League title this term.

Manchester City and the Title Race Pressure

Arsenal are just two wins away from being crowned Premier League champions, and many supporters expect them to defeat Burnley and Crystal Palace in their final two matches of the season.

The club are also competing in a Champions League final, although their immediate focus remains on securing the domestic league title within the coming week, a feat that would mark a significant achievement.

Following their victory over Chelsea, Pep Guardiola emphasised that there would be no celebrations, with the team instead shifting focus to their upcoming fixture against Bournemouth.

He said via Standard Sports:

“Not even one [celebration]. You know Bournemouth (away on Tuesday). That will be even tougher.

“Try to go there and get a result.””

Implications for Arsenal and City

City’s experience in previous title races remains significant, but the outcome is no longer in their control, with Arsenal holding the advantage if they maintain consistency in their remaining matches.

If Arsenal fail to secure the crown, it will not be due to City overtaking them, but rather because the Gunners have failed to finish the job in decisive fixtures.

This situation underlines the fine margins that define the Premier League title race, where consistency across the season ultimately determines success or disappointment.

Ultimately, both City and Arsenal remain focused on delivering results in the final stages of the season, with every remaining fixture carrying significant importance in determining the destination of the Premier League title. The pressure on both sides highlights the competitiveness of English football at the highest level and the fine margins involved in success.

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