Man City join Arsenal in the race for 21 year-old

Manchester City are the latest team to be linked with a move for Samuel Chukwueze.

The 21 year-old has been thoroughly impressing in La Liga this season, and has earned a regular first-team role for his side since November 2018, when he was only 19 years-old.

The Nigerian international has been strongly linked with a move to a host of clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, but it is City who are said to be most keen.

The Citizens are supposedly eyeing the winger as a potential replacement for Leroy Sane, who was believed to be of strong interest to Bayern Munich last summer before he fell injured, lasting only 13 minutes into the Community Shield.

Sane has missed much of the campaign, but was believed to be close to a return before the Coronavirus pandemic, having notched up just under an hour of football for the reserve side at the end of February.

The German winger is entering the final 12 months of his playing contract, and unless a new deal is thrashed out, his club may well opt to cash-in on him, in fear of losing him for free in 12 months time.

Chukwueze may well be the man targeted to come in his place, although the Citizens may not get a clear run at a deal with so many rivals monitoring his progress.

His club made sure to sign the winger to a new deal back in October, which may make his signature more difficult amidst the financial fall-out of the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

Will Arsenal miss out on their target due to their financial situation? Or could Villareal’s finances counteract the potential of us landing our man?

Patrick