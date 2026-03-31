Man City joins Arsenal in the race for England international

Arsenal are keen to add Tino Livramento to their squad at the end of the season, but they face strong competition from Manchester City for his signature.

The defender has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League and has continued to impress at Newcastle United. His performances have made him a highly sought-after player, attracting interest from several top sides.

Newcastle Face Uncertain Future

Newcastle are determined to retain Livramento and has no intention of losing him. However, negotiations over a new contract have stalled, raising the possibility that he could seek a move elsewhere. This uncertainty has placed a number of clubs on alert.

Failure to qualify for European competition could further complicate matters for Newcastle, potentially forcing them to part ways with some of their key players. Livramento is among those who could be affected if the club needs to reassess its squad ahead of next season.

Transfer Battle Intensifies

Arsenal view Livramento as an ideal replacement for Ben White, who is widely expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the current campaign. Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing White, and Arsenal appear open to allowing him to depart.

As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal will need to overcome significant competition from Manchester City if they are to secure Livramento’s services. The reigning champions also regard him as a high-quality defensive option and are eager to strengthen their squad with his addition.

This developing situation sets the stage for a compelling transfer battle between two clubs already competing at the highest level. With both sides aiming to strengthen their squads, Livramento’s decision could prove influential in shaping their respective defensive options for the upcoming season.