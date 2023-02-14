Man City legend says Arteta has “the resilience to deal with setbacks” and improve

According to Man City and Premier League legend Vincent Kompany, Mikel Arteta is a tactical genius, and whatever difficulties they are currently facing, Gooners should not be concerned because he will get them back on track. Kompany played for a few years under Mikel Arteta when the Arsenal manager was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad, so he knows a thing or two about his coaching credentials.

Arteta was known for his intense tactical sessions, and also for his strict discipline. You wouldn’t catch any City players unfocused and playing on the best no wagering slots UK if Arteta was lurking around the dressing room, as they would be risking tougher than regular training sessions!

Kompany is in no doubt about the Arsenal coach’s abilities ahead of this weeks game at the Emirates. “He’s got the energy and especially the resilience to deal with setbacks and keep going, draw his own conclusions, and improve,” said Kompany, as per the MEN, about Arteta as a coach. “That’s why I think he’s doing so well with Arsenal.

“And that is why he is definitely he’s going to continue doing well; there’s no doubt about that.”

“The pair had a very natural good relationship and understanding. There was a great compatibility between the two,” he said.

“I could draw the link to what he’s doing now and that’s why I’m not surprised.

“And like any good coaching staff, he was definitely an extension of Pep, probably the one of the coaching staff that was closer to the players, and understanding fully what Pep wanted as a manager.

“You could see Mikel was in that transition moment from being a player to being a coach. He was hungry, he was very active, full of energy, and obviously he was in a good environment to develop and grow his own ideas.”

Many Gooners who have been down in recent days should be encouraged by Kompany’s claims. Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League have taken a hit after losses to Everton and Brentford. Arteta can turn this around, but Kompany, who is thriving at Burnley, has barked at him. The question is whether you will put your faith in Arteta to turn this around.

Arsenal take on Manchester City tomorrow evening having seen Arsenal lose all 13 League games against Guardiola; a win could not only allay the doubts in Arteta’s head, but it will bring back the belief that the PL title this season will end up in the Emirates.