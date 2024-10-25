Man City legend thinks Arsenal can win the Champions League this season

Sergio Aguero has expressed his belief that Arsenal is among the strongest teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League and could potentially win the competition. The Gunners have shown promising form so far, remaining unbeaten in their first three group-stage matches, with two wins and a draw. This positive start comes after a successful campaign last season when Arsenal reached the quarterfinals, marking their return to Europe’s elite club competition after a prolonged absence.

The North London club has reestablished itself as a force in European football and is on track to qualify for the knockout stages. Their performance has been bolstered by a mix of experienced players and young talents who have significantly contributed to the team’s success domestically and in Europe. The squad’s depth, attacking options, and solid defensive setup under manager Mikel Arteta have positioned them as one of the sides capable of challenging for top honours.

Aguero, who was a prolific striker during his time at Manchester City, sees Arsenal as a serious contender for the Champions League trophy. He acknowledges that while Manchester City and Real Madrid remain the top favourites, the Gunners have shown enough quality to be considered a strong challenger. As quoted by Metro Sport, Aguero stated, “This format could help smaller teams to thrive and qualify for the next round. This might also complicate things for bigger clubs to qualify. I’ve always felt that the favourite to win the tournament is Manchester City, and then Real Madrid, but I also see a very strong Arsenal team.”

His comments come at a time when Arsenal is gaining confidence in the Champions League, suggesting that they are not just participating but are also capable of going far in the tournament. The high expectations from Aguero reflect the significant strides Arsenal has made under Arteta, who has gradually moulded the team into a competitive unit capable of challenging Europe’s elite.

Despite the optimistic view, Arsenal must remain focused and avoid complacency. While recognition from a footballing great like Aguero is encouraging, the team needs to continue earning results on the pitch, demonstrating the consistency required to advance to the latter stages of the competition. The players and coaching staff will undoubtedly be aware that the Champions League is a demanding competition where any slip-ups can be costly.

Arsenal’s current form and Aguero’s endorsement certainly place them in the conversation as one of the clubs with the potential to make a deep run in the Champions League this season. However, the team must continue building on their solid foundation and take each game step by step to convert these high expectations into actual success.

