Man City makes a big decision about future dealings with Arsenal

Arsenal sits at the top of the Premier League and has stubbornly refused to allow Manchester City to move above them.

The Gunners are the most improved team in England this term and it can be attributed to the success of their summer businesses.

Mikel Arteta was the assistant manager of Manchester City before Arsenal made him their boss and the Spanish gaffer raided his former club for players in the summer.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko moved from the Etihad to Emirates in the last transfer window.

Their influence has undoubtedly given Arsenal an edge and they are showing it with their performance in the league.

The Gunners could be eyeing another raid on the champions, but a report on Football Insider reveals City will no longer do business with Arsenal in terms of player sales.

They could see the impact their former players are having on the London club and have decided not to sell players to them again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is a terrific manager and he deserves a lot of credit for our performances this season.

However, the gaffer will also admit the signing of Jesus and Zinchenko has made his team better.

If City no longer sells their men to us, we can buy players from other clubs or outside of England.

It seems they have forgotten when they raided us for our best men and left us struggling to achieve meaningful success.

