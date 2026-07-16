Man City makes a promise to coveted Arsenal target

Manchester City are making the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi more difficult for Arsenal after informing the midfielder that he would go directly into their first team if he chooses to join them. The teenager has become one of the most wanted young players in football following an impressive season with Lille and his mature performances at the World Cup.

According to Team Talk, City have told Bouaddi and his representatives that he would be given an immediate opportunity in their senior squad at the Etihad. The promise of regular first-team involvement could prove important as the midfielder considers his next career move.

Arsenal face competition for Bouaddi

Lille would prefer to keep the 18-year-old for another season before considering a sale next summer, but their plans are complicated by the number of major clubs interested in signing him. Several European giants believe he can become a top midfielder.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the clubs monitoring his situation, while Arsenal are also hoping to win the race for his signature. However, the Gunners may find it difficult to convince him because they already have several midfield options who can improve their team.

Arsenal are also targeting a move for Bruno Guimaraes, which could make their midfield plans more complicated if they attempt to add another young player to the squad.

Manchester City offers a clear pathway

City is entering a new era under their new manager and could provide Bouaddi with a clearer route to regular football. The opportunity to become part of their first team immediately may give them an advantage over their rivals.

The teenager is expected to carefully consider all options before deciding on his future. Joining Manchester City would provide him with the chance to develop alongside some of the best players in the game while gaining valuable experience at the highest level.

For Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid, the competition will depend on how they present their projects to Bouaddi. The midfielder has attracted interest because of his potential, and his decision could become one of the biggest stories of the transfer window.

Lille will hope to delay his departure, but interest from several elite clubs could make it difficult for them to keep him beyond this summer. Bouaddi now has an important decision to make about the next stage of his promising career.

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