Man City needs assurances before attempting to hijack Declan Rice transfer

It is looking likely that Manchester City will compete with Arsenal for the services of Declan Rice in the current transfer window, as the Gunners face difficulties in securing the midfielder for their squad.

Rice has gained recognition as one of the standout players in European football, and he has become Arsenal’s primary target for this transfer window.

Arsenal has already made at least two offers to bring Rice to the club, but West Ham has remained firm in their stance that the bids are insufficient.

Considering Rice’s importance as a target, it is expected that Arsenal will return with an improved offer to secure his signature. However, City are set to enter the race for his services, particularly after the departure of Ilkay Gundogan. Such a move by the Premier League champions would deal a significant blow to Arsenal’s aspirations.

Nonetheless, according to a report from The Daily Mail, City is seeking assurances from Rice regarding his desire to play for their club. Until they receive confirmation in that regard, it is unlikely that they will make a move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest talents in his role in Europe and several clubs know the quality he possesses, so we are not surprised that City wants him.

However, he is a London boy, which could play a big role in his next move, as he might decide he is not ready to leave the city, which will give us a big advantage in this battle.

