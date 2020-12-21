Man City next – But at least Arsenal reserves win our Cup games….

So as Arsenal lurch from drama to crisis to back again in the League, our reserves and youngsters are on a current record of 6 wins out of 6 in the Europa League and have enjoyed League Cup wins over Leicester and Liverpool.

I would be very surprised if Arteta did not turn back to our youngsters on Tuesday when we face Man City as our first team have had some hard slogs over the last few weeks, and Arteta really needs to concentrate on getting some points on the board in the League against Chelsea next weekend.

Arteta himself was non-commital about who will play, and just wants the players to keep on trying hard. “We cannot feel sorry for ourselves,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “We are losing football matches because of us, nothing to do with the opponent.

“Against Burnley we lost the game without conceding any shots on target, believe it or not, and today again you can see how the team tried and how they tried to play with our limitations, but they always try and fight, and I cannot fault that at all from the players.”

But can our first team try and regain confidence against the League Cup holders Man City, who are always keen to win every trophy they enter. If Arteta players our senior players and get another confidence sapping defeat it won’t bode well for next weekend, but what if the kids play and win yet again?

Surely Arteta must start considering using them in League games as well if that happens?