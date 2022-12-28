Man City now linked with Arsenal defender Ben White

Pep Guardiola Has His Eyes On Arteta’s Mr. Versatile; Should Arteta Worry? by Daniel

With the return of William Saliba for the 2022–23 season, Arteta had three reliable center-backs at his disposal. Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba were all deserving of a start, but Arteta could only field two. Saliba had shown in his loan spell at Marseille that he could fortify a defence to the level of a fortress, while White and Magalhaes had impressed last season; Arteta was unsure how to set up his defense.

Fortunately, Arteta was given the opportunity to start the trio in Arsenal’s league opener against Crystal Palace; White’s versatility earned him a spot at right back, with Saliba and Magalhaes at centerback. Since then, Arsenal’s defence has been set up in this manner.

White has excelled in his new position, leading some to believe he is a right back. Interestingly, White appears to have piqued Pep Guardiola’s interest. Manchester City, according to Calciomercato, wants to strengthen their defence.

A number of defenders have been linked, and the report says that Guardiola is interested in Ben White. The news that Guardiola wants the former Brighton man should worry many Gunners, but Calciomercato claims that interest could be a pipe dream because White would never consider leaving Arsenal. White’s decision demonstrates Arsenal’s development.

Previously, the Gunners would easily lose their best players. Examples include Cesc Fabregas and Robin Van Persie. Anyway, considering the transformation Arteta has put Arsenal through, converting them from title “pretenders” to top contenders.

Why would anyone want to leave Arsenal?

