Man City only have themselves to blame for Arteta taking Arsenal job

Revealed: The real reason why Mikel Arteta dumped Man City for Arsenal.

Arsenal has named Mikel Arteta as their new boss, but Manchester City was not happy to lose their assistant manager.

The Spaniard had spent the last three seasons with Manchester City, helping them win consecutive Premier League titles, however, he may have remained at City had he gotten what he was looking for.

Express Sports claims that the only reason Arteta left City for Arsenal was that the Premier League champions couldn’t guarantee that he would take over from Pep Guardiola when the Man City boss left his current position.

Arteta has been one of Guardiola’s most trusted men, but it seems the club doesn’t have the same level of trust in the Spaniard.

Arteta has been credited with helping the likes of Raheem Sterling improve their game, but City reportedly informed him that they don’t plan on replacing Guardiola with an inexperienced manager.

Arteta has been looking for an opportunity to become a full-time manager and he even came very close to becoming Arsenal boss last summer.

City have been left short of a coaching staff and they might get a new one soon, but the overall feeling is that Arteta will be a great miss.