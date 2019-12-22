Man City only have themselves to blame for Arteta taking Arsenal job

Revealed: The real reason why Mikel Arteta dumped Man City for Arsenal.
Arsenal has named Mikel Arteta as their new boss, but Manchester City was not happy to lose their assistant manager.
The Spaniard had spent the last three seasons with Manchester City, helping them win consecutive Premier League titles, however, he may have remained at City had he gotten what he was looking for.
Express Sports claims that the only reason Arteta left City for Arsenal was that the Premier League champions couldn’t guarantee that he would take over from Pep Guardiola when the Man City boss left his current position.
Arteta has been one of Guardiola’s most trusted men, but it seems the club doesn’t have the same level of trust in the Spaniard.
Arteta has been credited with helping the likes of Raheem Sterling improve their game, but City reportedly informed him that they don’t plan on replacing Guardiola with an inexperienced manager.
Arteta has been looking for an opportunity to become a full-time manager and he even came very close to becoming Arsenal boss last summer.
City have been left short of a coaching staff and they might get a new one soon, but the overall feeling is that Arteta will be a great miss.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
I heard Van Bronckhorst is being prepared to be Guardiola’s successor, so Man City can’t blame Arteta for his switch of allegiance
Arteta was a smart player, but he doesn’t have Guardiola’s vast experience in Spain, Germany and Italy. Therefore Arteta might have his own managerial style with some influence from Guardiola’s strategy in EPL
We shouldn’t burden him further with too much expectation of him becoming Guardiola 2.0
The truth is, if Arteta was guaranteed the city job, he wouldn’t be our boss now. He wasn’t and he is.
OT, More VAR farce. Spurs v Chelsea and stupid(or bent) ref Taylor awards Spurs a foul when it was a stonewall penalty to Chelsea for a foul by the Spurs keeper. Neville, myself and millions of other viewers saw it as a clear pen in real time. No shadow of a doubt. After TWO , pointlessly wasted minutes, VAR correctly overturned this shameful TAYLOR ERROR, and FINALLY, – while I grew a beard waiting for the obvious decision to arrive, by snail – Chelsea took it , scored and justice was EVENTUALLY, done.
Two matters pertain: Taylor should demoted for this “hometown” decision. And VAR must be run by retarded snails, so slow are they! I am all for getting rid entirely of VAR , which is ruining football, unless and until the “snails” who run it are replaced by intelligent humans. I welcome other Gooners thoughts please.
Var is brilliant.
Any one who can’t see that is a dolt.
I am a VAR fan but it has to be qicker and it has to be consistent. I think and hope it will improve as the season goes on.
With the squad they have Man Sheiky should win the Title every year.
Its only because they are now bored of winning that Pep
can’t fully motivate his stellar squad to the same level.
That last ten game unbeaten run with Liverpool drained his squad.
They will focus on trying to win the CL now.
Even great coaches like pep have a shelf life.
Pep is gone in the summer what ever happens.
Having no experience is not a disadvantage.
Areta was no more than a translator for Pep like Mou translated for Bobby Robson at Barca.
Arsenal went 3rd in the league after 8 games but the fans and the board forced Emery
to play Ozil and Arsenal went on a downward spiral.
If Emery had been allowed to play his players Arsenal would be top 4 right now.
Management is more about club politics, motivating over paid prima donna’s and satisfying entitled fans who believe their club should be winning the league every season.
That’s why I am applying the same expectations to Arteta that Emery had given to him.
5th in the league and win the Europa League otherwise sacked in May.
At Barcelona, Guardiola mentioned that players can get bored of their manager after a while. That was why he moved to Bayern Munich after four glorious years at Barcelona
Regarding your comparison between Emery and Arteta, it’s not fair because Arteta just has half season
I might be wrong here but I seem to remember Guardiola taking a year’s sabbatical in New York where I guess he honed his English
Of course, Arteta might have helped him with the odd phrase or two
OT: look at Willian still doing it for Chelsea, he’s apparently older than Ozil too. To think both would end up where they are since they faced each other in the 2009 Europa League final