Man City playing hardball with Arsenal over Mikel Arteta

Manchester City is not interested in negotiating with Arsenal over Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal is set to name Mikel Arteta as their new manager within the next couple of days, but their approach has angered Manchester City.

The Gunners have been in talks with the midfielder with regards to their managerial role, but they haven’t spoken to City neither did they ask for permission to speak to the midfielder who is under contract at the Etihad.

It is believed that City’s top board members were at the Emirates when Arsenal faced the champions, but their Arsenal counterparts never mentioned their move for Arteta only for the Gunners’ executives Vinai Venketasham and Hus Fahmi to be pictured leaving the Spaniard’s house the next morning.

Manchester Evening News claims that the Citizens are in no mood to hold talks with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has a £2 million release clause written into his current deal and Arsenal can simply pay that fee to get their man.

The Citizens may have been left angry by Arsenal’s approach, but they have made it clear that they would not stand in his way if he wants to join the Gunners.

Arsenal is reported to have offered Arteta a 3.5 years deal worth £5 million per season. Fans will be hoping that he can bring back the glory days.