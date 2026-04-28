Man City ready to allow Arsenal target to leave after just one season

Manchester City have reportedly opened the door for Tijjani Reijnders to leave the club at the end of this season after only one year on their books, a development that could offer encouragement to Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window. His situation is likely to attract attention from clubs seeking proven quality in midfield.

The Gunners were among the sides interested in signing him when he was at AC Milan, but he opted for a move to City instead and made an impressive start to his Premier League career. Early performances suggested he could become an important figure within the squad.

Reijnders Facing Uncertain Future

However, as the season progressed, Reijnders appears to have fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola and now rarely features for the team. Reduced opportunities have naturally led to speculation surrounding his future and whether he may seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Guardiola is understood to believe that the midfielder may not be ideally suited to his current tactical system. If that assessment remains unchanged, City may have little hesitation in sanctioning a sale and removing his wages from the club’s financial commitments this summer.

Arsenal Linked With Renewed Interest

As reported by Football365, the manager has given approval for the club to sell him, a stance that has reportedly alerted Arsenal as they consider bringing the midfielder to London. Should he become available, the Gunners may view the opportunity as one worth exploring.

Several players have moved from Manchester City to Arsenal since Mikel Arteta departed the Etihad at the end of 2019, so it would not be surprising if Arsenal intensify their interest in the coming weeks. Existing familiarity between the two clubs could also help any discussions progress more smoothly.

Reijnders may still have much to offer at the highest level, particularly in a side where his strengths are better suited to the manager’s approach. Arsenal’s style of play could provide him with a platform to regain momentum and play a more central role.

For City, the decision may come down to squad balance and tactical priorities. For Arsenal, it could represent a chance to secure a player they admired previously, this time under more favourable circumstances if a transfer becomes possible.