Man City rejected Arsenal approach for another one of their players

Manchester City appears to be adopting a firm stance regarding player transfers to Arsenal, as highlighted by Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League champions have reportedly declined an offer from the Gunners for a defender.

In the previous season, Arsenal secured high-profile signings from City, namely Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Both acquisitions had an immediate impact, elevating Arsenal’s status as contenders for the league title.

Arsenal’s commendable performance pushed the Citizens to their limits in the title race, although Arsenal ultimately fell short. Their aim remains to replicate and even surpass that level of achievement.

Notably, Mikel Arteta seeks to enhance his squad with players who align well with his tactical approach, similar to that practised at the Etihad. This has led to interest in various City players who could seamlessly integrate into Arsenal’s playing style.

However, City’s response to Arsenal’s interest has been consistent. Despite Arteta’s desire to secure Aymeric Laporte’s services during this transfer window, City reportedly turned down the opportunity, as revealed by Romano.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“It’s true that they appreciate a player like Aymeric Laporte. At the beginning of the market at the end of June and beginning of July, they considered a move for Laporte, but it was very expensive.

“Man City weren’t keen on selling another player to Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko and all the others. So, that’s why it was not an easy one.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After seeing the impact Jesus and Zinchenko made in our team last season, we can understand why City won’t allow us to sign another of their players.

