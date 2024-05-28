Man City reportedly going head to head with Arsenal over Guimaraes transfer

Bruno Guimaraes has certainly caught the attention of many with his impressive performance for Newcastle over the last few seasons. Last season, he racked up seven goals and 10 assists in 50 games. As good as he is, there’s speculation that the Brazilian will be on the move this summer.

The Magpies financial situation reportedly necessitates a major sale to comply with FFP, and the fact that they won’t be playing in Europe has fueled the 26-year-old’s exit links. According to reports, Arsenal seems like a potential option for Guimaraes. Interestingly, according to Football Transfers, Manchester City have joined them in this race, just like they did in pursuit of Declan Rice last summer.

That said, from the end of May to the last week of June, Guimaraes will be up for grabs for his £100 million release clause. After this period, Newcastle would have the freedom to decide whether or not to sell the player and at what price.

For sure, if a team wanted to secure the Brazilian midfielder, the simplest approach would have been to trigger his release clause.

However, it’s worth noting that Arsenal doesn’t seem to be pursuing that option, according to Ben Jacobs. He suggests that Arsenal would only consider signing the Newcastle star if he becomes available for a price lower than his release clause. Arsenal is probably eyeing the opportunity to capitalize on the Magpies’ urgent need for a significant sale.

Manchester City are still exploring a move for Bruno Guimarães having made contact with the player's camp. Guimarães has a £100m release clause valid only until the final week in June, as @FabrizioRomano called. Arsenal have no plans to trigger the clause. They will only… pic.twitter.com/TefWJ3vUF6 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 24, 2024

Meanwhile, a claim has emerged that Manchester City is taking inspiration from the Gunners’ transfer strategy. According to Football Transfers, Manchester City are not yet ready to activate the Newcastle star’s release clause. Like Arsenal, they are eager to make a move if Newcastle sets a reasonable price for the former Lyon star. This transfer strategy by the two sides could work in their favor and put pressure on Newcastle to be willing to compromise what they demand.

Guimaraes might find it hard to join Manchester City to be Rodri’s backup, so it is likely he’ll fancy the opportunity to join Arsenal and create a formidable midfield trio with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.