Man City star admits that his team were aiming to be ‘Invincibles’ this season

There have been two records that Premier League teams have always aspired to equal. These are like Manchester United’s 1998–99 win the treble (the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the Champions League) or go unbeaten in the league like Arsenal’s 2003–04 Invincibles season.

Manchester City won the treble last season to leave our Arsenal’s unbeaten record (of 2003–04) as the only standing record achievement in a single campaign for a Premier League team that’s unbroken.

After Manchester City won the treble last season, I guess that winning the treble won’t be particularly notable now. instead, becoming unbeatable might be.

So far, only two teams can still go unbeaten with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs yet to lose a league match. Man City would have been anxious to go unbeaten in the league this season, and they boosted their team with the quality to do so by recruiting Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic, and Matheus Nunes, but they can’t reach that land mark after their defeats to us and Wolves.

Their star forward Jack Grealish recently revealed their aim to continue unbeaten was thwarted, saying, as per Goal while on international duty: “I don’t mean this to sound weird but it is difficult in a way because you have such a high of winning the treble and then you do think ‘what would ever top that?” he said.

“Obviously doing something at international level definitely would. But then even at club level you think ‘what would top it?’ Maybe to win all four including the Carabao Cup but we went out of that last week. You probably think about doing an ‘Invincible’ season but we got beat.”

Unfortunately for them, it won’t be achievable. Our win over them last weekend and the Wolves win over them the week before made sure of that. That said, our Gunners, who are unbeaten after eight league seasons, have the opportunity to become invincible. Can we do it? I guess that’s something we will have to wait and see.

Darren N

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…