Man City star admits they want to overtake Arsenal’s goal difference

Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol has admitted that they discuss Arsenal’s goal difference in the dressing room, knowing it could be the deciding factor in the title race.

Arsenal has been in fantastic goalscoring form in the Premier League this season and they had the most goals in the league before Manchester City’s 4-0 win against Fulham this afternoon.

Although Manchester City now have the most goals in the league, Arsenal still maintains a better goal difference, thanks to their fantastic defensive form.

After the win against Fulham, which took them back to the top of the Premier League, Gvardiol said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We just need to be focused on ourselves and keep going that way. Of course we talk about it [goal difference] and as you can see we are trying to get there. But it is not easy, Arsenal have quality as well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Goal difference could decide who wins the Premier League this term, so we need to keep scoring the goals when we play.

We have done well in that regard since the start of this year, and hopefully, our players will maintain that fine run of form.

Hopefully, we can run riot against Manchester United and pull further clear of City on goal difference.

JustArsenal’s Admin Pat has done an interview with the biggest Man United fan site about our upcoming game – Read it here…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…