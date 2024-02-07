Man City star convinced they will beat Arsenal and Liverpool in title race

Arsenal fans are expecting that Mikel Arteta and his team can finally win the Premier League after failing to do so last season. But Manchester City, which frustrated them at the end of last season by beating them to the league, has put them on notice that they will do everything they can to retain the league.

Kevin De Bruyne, City’s star player, expressed his confidence in their chances in the title race by stating that, despite having to defeat Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Tottenham, they believe they know what it takes to win their sixth league title in seven years.

“There are so many teams there,” De Bruyne told Standard Sport. “Liverpool and Arsenal are there with us, but I’d say even [Aston] Villa and Tottenham are close. We will be fighting with five for the moment. There’s a little pressure anyway to do well, but there’s no point looking at what’s going to happen in two months.

“We need to win games now and try to enjoy it. We know what we need to do. The pressure is always there, but we’re ready to fight again until the end.”

I believe now is the time for Arsenal to demonstrate that they have learned from their disappointments last season. Yes, it is obvious now is the time for the Citizens to gear up for the run-in, which has typically resulted in them running away with the league.

But this time around, Arsenal should also have clicked into gear and sought to maintain their current winning streak of three league games since the mid-season break. Looking at the Premier League table, Arsenal is 2 points behind Liverpool, who lead the title race with 51 points, and has the same number of points as Manchester City (49), who have played one fewer game.

Unlike the Reds and the Citizens, the only way the Gunners are winning the league is by picking up maximum points and hoping their two biggest opponents drop points, so Arteta and his team have no excuse but to be merciless going forward.

Darren N

